Report: Patriots add to offensive coaching staff

With the departure of Jedd Fisch to Arizona, it left a hole in the Patriots offensive coaching staff, where Hardegree is most likely to contribute. He served as quarterbacks coach for Gase in Miami, but has otherwise been an offensive assistant in his three other NFL stops.

With both Brian Hoyer and Cam Newton set to hit free agency, it's a good bet the Patriots will have some new faces at the quarterback position in 2021 and Hardegree will likely be working closely with them. Bill Belichick has long been a fan of Adam Gase, and while many expected it would be Gase to join the Patriots staff this season, instead it will be one of his closest assistants.