Report: Patriots add to offensive coaching staff

According to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have made a new addition to their coaching staff by hiring former Jets assistant Bo Hardegree. Hardegree has been a fixture with Adam Gase, following Gase from the Broncos to the Bears and Dolphins and then finally spending the last two years with the Jets.
A former college quarterback at Tennessee, Hardegree brings seven seasons of NFL coaching experience, along with three seasons spent as an intern at LSU and three more as a graduate assistant at Duke.
With the departure of Jedd Fisch to Arizona, it left a hole in the Patriots offensive coaching staff, where Hardegree is most likely to contribute. He served as quarterbacks coach for Gase in Miami, but has otherwise been an offensive assistant in his three other NFL stops.
With both Brian Hoyer and Cam Newton set to hit free agency, it's a good bet the Patriots will have some new faces at the quarterback position in 2021 and Hardegree will likely be working closely with them. Bill Belichick has long been a fan of Adam Gase, and while many expected it would be Gase to join the Patriots staff this season, instead it will be one of his closest assistants.
Earlier this offseason, the Patriots welcomed the return of Matt Patricia to the staff, along with former Lions assistant Evan Rothstein, as they've made a net addition of two coaches after extensive departures over the last few seasons.