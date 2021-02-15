Report: Patriots add to offensive coaching staff

Official website of the New England Patriots

Feb 15, 2021 at 12:59 PM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

According to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have made a new addition to their coaching staff by hiring former Jets assistant Bo Hardegree. Hardegree has been a fixture with Adam Gase, following Gase from the Broncos to the Bears and Dolphins and then finally spending the last two years with the Jets.

A former college quarterback at Tennessee, Hardegree brings seven seasons of NFL coaching experience, along with three seasons spent as an intern at LSU and three more as a graduate assistant at Duke.

With the departure of Jedd Fisch to Arizona, it left a hole in the Patriots offensive coaching staff, where Hardegree is most likely to contribute. He served as quarterbacks coach for Gase in Miami, but has otherwise been an offensive assistant in his three other NFL stops.

With both Brian Hoyer and Cam Newton set to hit free agency, it's a good bet the Patriots will have some new faces at the quarterback position in 2021 and Hardegree will likely be working closely with them. Bill Belichick has long been a fan of Adam Gase, and while many expected it would be Gase to join the Patriots staff this season, instead it will be one of his closest assistants.

Earlier this offseason, the Patriots welcomed the return of Matt Patricia to the staff, along with former Lions assistant Evan Rothstein, as they've made a net addition of two coaches after extensive departures over the last few seasons.

2021 Patriots Unrestricted Free Agent Rundown

Breaking down the 2021 list of internal unrestricted free agents that the Patriots will have to make decisions on.
Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

A breakdown of the New England Patriots current Draft capital.
Analysis: Thanks, but no thanks on J.J. Watt

Abstract: J.J. Watt is a tremendous defensive end but at this stage of his career he doesn't fit into the Patriots rebuilding plans.
J.C. Jackson faces restricted free agent crossroads

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson hits restricted free agency this offseason as the Patriots weigh long-term plans for their leading interceptor.
Analysis: Marcus Mariota the latest name added to quarterback carousel

Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota could make sense in New England as a veteran fill-in.
NFL Notes: Brady's seventh the most impressive of all

Tom Brady's first season in Tampa ended with the most impressive of his seventh Super Bowl titles.
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How to get the Patriots back to the playoffs?

Patriots fans are looking ahead to the 2021 offseason, wondering how to best spend in free agency, maximize their draft pick capital and get their team back in the playoffs.
McCourty: Key opt-outs will be returning

Patriots veteran Devin McCourty tells Tom E. Curran that he believes all of the team's 2020 opt-out players will return in 2021.
Crafting a 2021 Patriots offseason plan via advanced stats

A deep dive into some advanced statistics shows which strengths the New England Patriots should maintain and which weaknesses they must address in the 2021 offseason.
10 Senior Bowl standouts who could help Patriots

The 2021 NFL draft will be a critical one for the New England Patriots and these standouts from the Senior Bowl should be on their radar.
NFL Notes: Quarterback carousel already turning

In what figures to be a busy offseason in the quarterback market, Matthew Stafford kicked things off when he was dealt to the Rams.

