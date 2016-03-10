Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 26 - 02:00 PM | Sun Oct 29 - 10:40 AM

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out OT Calvin Anderson, List Eight Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

One-on-One with Jonathan Jones

Dolphins Preview, Patriots Hall of Fame Highlights, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones | Patriots All Access

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

Coach Bill Belichick 10/27: "Guys who perform the best play the most"

How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

Motion Heavy: Patriots and Dolphins Buying Into New Pre-Snap Motion Wrinkle Taking Over the NFL

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

One-on-One With Davon Godchaux | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

10 to Watch: Pats Head to Miami for Key Divisional Battle

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

Pats From the Past: Mike Vrabel

Patriots QB Mac Jones Focused on 'Build[ing] Off Momentum' Following Win Over the Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Week 8 Injury Report: Patriots at Dolphins

Bill Belichick's Journey to 300 Regular Season Wins

Report: Pats visit with RB James Starks, TE Clay Harbor

According to ESPN, the Patriots visited with free agents Clay Harbor and James Starks on Thursday.

Mar 10, 2016 at 08:06 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots were busy on Day 2 of free agency as the visits continued into the afternoon. According to ESPN's Adam Caplan, New England met with Jacksonville tight end Clay Harbor and Green Bay running back James Starkson Thursday.

https://twitter.com/caplannfl/status/708031119007084544

8d8a55bfb7e744f19aeff7860c01af2e.jpg

Starks (6-1, 203 pounds) is a 30-year-old running back who's been a versatile, part-time performer for the Packers during his six years in the league. He established career highs in carries (148) and yards (601) last year and added a pair of touchdowns. He also set career bests with 43 receptions for 392 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver out of the backfield.

The former sixth-round pick has had occasional problems holding onto the football, however, coughing it up five times a year ago and 10 times overall despite limited carries.

Harbor is also a six-year veteran and spent three years each in Philadelphia and Jacksonville. He was the Eagles fourth-round pick in 2010 and started 18 of 39 games in Philadelphia, catching 47 passes for 421 yards and four touchdowns.

83e851d7f6b048a7b14fdad445483cc9.jpg

He left for Jacksonville in 2013 and his production remained relatively consistent. In three years with the Jags Harbor grabbed 64 passes for 730 yards and four touchdowns. Last season he dipped to 14 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-3, 252-pound Harbor is not known for his blocking but has proven to be a reliable receiver when called upon.

Earlier in the day the Patriots reportedly visited with running back Benny Cunningham and wide receiver Chris Hogan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Josh Uche, Vederian Lowe to Out and Elevate Conor McDermott for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins 

With his name reportedly in trade rumors, the Patriots ruled out Uche (ankle/toe) for Sunday's game in Miami. Plus, McDermott is up from the practice squad to provide depth at offensive tackle. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

How can the Patriots build off the momentum from an upset win over the Bills to make it two-straight when they visit the Dolphins on Sunday?
news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out OT Calvin Anderson, List Eight Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

The Patriots defense could get a boost on the edge with rookie Keion White (concussion) and pass-rusher Josh Uche (ankle/toe) potentially returning to the lineup on Sunday. Plus, a look at the wide receiver and offensive line outlook. 
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered offer their thoughts and perspectives on the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Motion Heavy: Patriots and Dolphins Buying Into New Pre-Snap Motion Wrinkle Taking Over the NFL

With the two teams set to meet again this week in Miami, the Patriots and Dolphins offenses are adopting this scheme that's taking over the NFL. 
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones Focused on 'Build[ing] Off Momentum' Following Win Over the Bills

The Patriots quarterback spoke to reporters on Wednesday about how the offense can build off their season-high 29 points last week against the Dolphins on Sunday.
news

Patriots Defenders Stepping Up

After injuries struck the Patriots defense, some unexpected players have stepped up and taken advantage of the opportunity.
news

Bill O'Brien, Assistant Coaches Speak About Patriots Offense's Recent Progress

The Patriots offensive coordinator spoke about the offense's progress in the win over the Bills and if the team will stick with Michael Onwenu at right tackle moving forward. 
news

NFL Notes: Mac Jones, offense answer the call

After struggling for most of the season, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense were at their best in an upset win over the Bills.
news

After Further Review: Is the Patriots Offense Starting to Come Together Under Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien?

The Patriots offense scored a season-high 29 points in Sunday's upset win against the Bills, and the last six quarters suggest this group is starting to find its groove. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Bills in Week 7

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has his biggest signature win to date by orchestrating a late game-winning drive to stun the Bills on Sunday. 
news

8 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Bills

Instant analysis following the Patriots thrilling Week 7 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Josh Uche, Vederian Lowe to Out and Elevate Conor McDermott for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins 

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

10 to Watch: Pats Head to Miami for Key Divisional Battle

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots Elevate OL Conor McDermott

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony

Go behind the scenes for an epic Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony honoring Dante Scarnecchia and Mike Vrabel.

Previewing the Dolphins, Around the NFL, Bills Takeaways | Patriots This Week

Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Buffalo Bills and preview their week eight road matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins Preview, Patriots Hall of Fame Highlights, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones | Patriots All Access

On this edition of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, go inside a victorious Patriots locker room after their last second win over Buffalo.  Plus, Coach Belichick breaks down some of the key plays in the game wining drive and go behind the scenes for a very special look back at an epic Hall of Fame ceremony, honoring two members of the Patriots dynasty. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Jalen Mills 10/27: "We've just got to be prepared"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 10/27: "Ready to capitalize on great opportunities"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Friday, October 27, 2023.

One-on-One with Jonathan Jones

Steve Burtonsits down with Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones to discuss building momentum heading into Miami and how to slow down star receiver Tyreek Hill.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising