Report: Welker being himself in Denver

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
It's been nearly three months since Patriots free agent wide receiver Wes Welker left New England to join the Broncos. But the slot machine receiver remains a topic of discussion in Patriots Nation and will remain that way at least until his new team and former squad battle on the field on Nov. 24.

Yahoo! Sports sat down with No. 83 in the Rocky Mountains and according to the site one of the adjustments that Welker is going through is the idea that he can display more of his personality and free speech in interviews.

"I feel like I can be myself a little more for sure," Welker told Yahoo! Before a follow-up was asked if was lectured on what to say prior to the interview. "Here? No. … All they told me was, 'Just be yourself.'"

Yahoo! also writes that the interview with Welker confirmed its own previous reports that Tom Brady "was angered" to lose his favorite receiver "especially given that the quarterback had just restructured his contract in an effort to give the organization more spending flexibility."

"You know, after it happened, obviously we talked and everything like that," Welker said. "He was upset about it, and part of me was a little upset about it too. But things happen for a reason, and I'm excited about the opportunities here and the type of team we have and things that we can do."

Beyond more discussion of how Welker is fitting in with the Broncos and impressing Manning with his knowledge of offensive football, the receiver also admits he'll have a little extra motivation to prove something to his critics or doubters later this fall.

"Wherever you can pull any sort of motivation that you need to use to go out there and play the way you need to play, I say use it," Welker said when Yahoo! asked about the perception that his success was a product of the Patriots' system. "So whatever it is, then yeah, I'll definitely pull from wherever I can."

