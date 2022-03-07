Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Mar 07 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Robert Kraft to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Mar 07, 2022 at 10:32 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Robert Kraft.Thumbnail
Eric J. Adler

Robert Kraft soon will have some more hardware for his trophy room.

For his reputation as an entrepreneur, visionary, and philanthropist, the New England Patriots owner was named the recipient of Sports Business Journal's Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022, the publication announced Monday morning.

"One big appeal of sports ownership is the path it provides to greater influence in the wider business world and culture," Sports Business Journal publisher and executive editor Abe Madkour said in a release. "Not only has Robert Kraft built a world-class franchise with Kraft Sports Group, he's developed close, unique relationships across a world far wider than football, and in doing so, has made himself and fellow NFL owners that much more powerful and successful."

The announcement comes a few months after the anniversary of Kraft's purchase of the Patriots in 1994, when he strategically leveraged ownership of Foxboro Stadium and the surrounding parking lot to buy the team -- the third piece of the puzzle for a loyal Patriots fan.

Kraft parlayed that into a founding role in Major League Soccer and became a highly influential voice within the NFL as the Patriots turned out to be the greatest dynasty in sports, and simultaneously, gave more than $800 million through the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation.

"Kraft has done more than spend his considerable wealth," the announcement said. "He's put his time, fame and energy into making change too."

Kraft will be honored at the 2022 Sports Business Awards in New York City on May 18. Read the full announcement from Sports Business Journal here.

