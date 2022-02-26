On anniversary of Robert Kraft buying Patriots, original season ticket holders share their stories

Don Noll had been a fan for a while too -- driving down to New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl against the Bears in his brand new 1985 Grand Prix with a pop-up trailer in tow. He and his friends didn't think much about new ownership or know anything about the Kraft family. He's impressed by how it all played out, though.

Noll: What they've done is amazing. What did they pay, like $172 million for the team? And now it's worth billions. I mean, they built a dynasty. What they've done to the stadium and the area down here, with their charitable foundation, it's amazing.

Noll and his wife, Janice, were pregnant during the Patriots' first Super Bowl campaign. She hoped to name their son Logan, but Noll wanted to pay homage to his favorite team and was insistent on either Drew or Brady.

Tom Brady leading New England to the club's first championship made the decision for them, and Brady Noll was born in March 2002. After the first three Super Bowls that Brady was too young to remember, the second wind in 2014, 2016, and 2018 rejuvenated the family's passion for the team.

Noll: I'd gone for so many years. I've seen everything. I've been to every Super Bowl, you know? I've done it all. But now my son, he's old enough, he's 20 now and he's been wanting to go the last five years. I took him to two Super Bowls. It's fun now again, I enjoy it.

Riu: I was hoping to have winning seasons. And we got much more than that. I mean, I lived through the 2-14 season and the No. 1 pick where we got Bledsoe, so it's a long, long cry from that.

Medeiros: I always hoped they'd make it back (to the Super Bowl after 1985), but I had no idea. I have kids that are 18 and 14, and it sort of makes me laugh, they've lived in an era where the team's been, you know, six Super Bowls, a quarterback that played for 20 years for the same team and went to the Super Bowl 10 times with six rings. You always hope for the best and want to see teams turn around, but on the day that I was buying the tickets, while it was full of hope and excitement about the team, I never imagined we'd see what we saw.