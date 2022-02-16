Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

Three seasons as New England's offensive coordinator from 2006-2008 led to his first head coaching job with the Denver Broncos, but he returned to New England from 2012-2021 -- turning down a head coaching role with the Indianapolis Colts to continue working with the Patriots after the 2019 season.

Even in the moment, McDaniels knew what he had working with Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

"3 GOATS?!? What a collection of talent I was privileged to work with here," McDaniels wrote of the owner, coach and quarterback, respectively.

McDaniels wrote of his relationship with all three, referring to his time with Brady as having a "front-row seat" to "watch TB12 play the most important position in all of team sports better than anyone has ever played it."