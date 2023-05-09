Lazar's Roster Projection: A Way-Too-Early 53-Man Roster Projection for the Patriots 

Nothing surprising here other than Mills's inclusion with the safeties, and we almost put Bryant here, too. The Pats could now view Mills as a tight end-stopper whose long speed won't be challenged as often in man coverage. Mills could be good at covering tight ends, moving away from the boundary, and explosive outside receivers. That would free up Dugger to take over some of Devin McCourty's responsibilities as a ball-hawking rover, where his instincts and athleticism can thrive rather than pigeon-holing him to man coverage on tight ends. We'll see how the Pats replace McCourty's snaps as a true center fielder in post-safety structures. But this configuration could unlock Dugger to be a playmaker even more. Lastly, I nearly had Bledsoe off to make room for Mack Wilson. However, with some uncertainty in how they'll replace McCourty, prioritizing depth at safety was the thought process in keeping Bledsoe. That last spot for Ronnie Perkins, Bledsoe, or Wilson is totally up for grabs.