Patriots Mailbag: What Does the Pats Draft Mean for Futures of Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche, and Mike Onwenu?

Q: After listening to his many press conferences, I was taken aback by just how much Christian Gonzalez reminds me of Stephon Gilmore. Are their playing styles similar, too? - Marc Saez

My first impression of Gonzalez at the combine back in February was similar. He does sound like Stephon Gilmore. Believe it or not, that turned some teams off in the first round, thinking that Gonzalez doesn't have the killer instinct to be an elite corner. I didn't get that impression speaking to him during our Patriots Unfiltered interview on Friday. Instead, I read it like Gilmore, with quiet confidence. As for their playing styles, there are parallels with how they move on film. Gonzalez's foot quickness and hip fluidity to stay glued to receivers throughout the route are Gilmore-like. At this stage, I'd say Gonzalez has more ball-hawking traits in zone than Gilmore, with maybe a little less physicality at the catch point in man. Gonzalez said he models his game after Broncos corner Patrick Surtain, my pro comparison for the Pats first-rounder before the draft. But you see some similarities between the Pats rookie and Gilmore, too.

Q: Assuming Boutte and Douglas make the 53, how do they fit with JSS? Are they all slot guys? Hard to imagine six WRs on the 53 with Gesicki essentially a big WR. - Andrew DeSilva