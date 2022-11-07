Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

As Cardona took the field to honor Reynolds in the pregame ceremony, so did Reynolds' family, joining the loved ones of four other fallen service members: U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Keith Coleman, Army Specialist Corey Shea, Air Force Senior Airman Lawrence Manlapitt, III, and Navy AM2 Timothy Clague.

With T.A.P.S., a non-profit organization that supports the families of fallen veterans, the five families were invited to a dinner reception at Gillette Stadium on Saturday to precede Sunday's game.

Bill Belichick greeted each family in the tunnel before walking out to the field for warmups. Representing Clague, a die-hard New England fan, the Patriots head coach stopped to personally thank Clague's widow for her husband's service and sacrifice.

Sunday was the first time Heather Kennedy-Clague brought herself to watch an NFL game since Clague died of PTSD.

"My daughters and I had one of the best weekends of our lives. We drove home from the game in shock from all the joy we had just experienced," Kennedy-Clague said of the experience, writing to the Patriots Foundation in gratitude.