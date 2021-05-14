Scouting Profile: Tre Nixon

Strengths: Potential to play both inside and outside and to win at all three levels… Did most of his damage stretching the field… Uses smarts more than overwhelming physical traits… Quick feet and processor to get off the line and get open… Consistent on outside comeback routes… Senior-year injury hurt draft status coming off a 49-catch, seven-touchdown campaign as a junior… Averaged 16.9 yards-per-reception as a junior… Good savvy to understand route concepts and how to get open.

Weaknesses: Needs to get stronger and improve hands… 13 drops over his final two seasons… Developing route attention, especially at first and second levels… Struggles against size on contested catches down the field… No special teams value.

Personal: Grew up outside of Orlando, attending Viera High School... Spent first two seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to UCF to be closer to home… Missed all but four games his senior season due to a broken collarbone… Was productive in his return from the injury with 15 catches in three games… Previously had started 27 straight games… Was never held without a catch in his UCF career… recorded four or more catches in 10 of his final 16 games.