Scouting Profile: Tre Nixon

May 14, 2021 at 09:52 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

nixon-profile-2021-DraftArticle-PDC2

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots seventh-round pick WR Tre Nixon.

Tre Nixon

  • WR, 6-0, 187
  • Viera, FL (Viera)
  • University of Central Florida
  • 7th round, 241st overall

Strengths: Potential to play both inside and outside and to win at all three levels… Did most of his damage stretching the field… Uses smarts more than overwhelming physical traits… Quick feet and processor to get off the line and get open… Consistent on outside comeback routes… Senior-year injury hurt draft status coming off a 49-catch, seven-touchdown campaign as a junior… Averaged 16.9 yards-per-reception as a junior… Good savvy to understand route concepts and how to get open.

Weaknesses: Needs to get stronger and improve hands… 13 drops over his final two seasons… Developing route attention, especially at first and second levels… Struggles against size on contested catches down the field… No special teams value.

Personal: Grew up outside of Orlando, attending Viera High School... Spent first two seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to UCF to be closer to home… Missed all but four games his senior season due to a broken collarbone… Was productive in his return from the injury with 15 catches in three games… Previously had started 27 straight games… Was never held without a catch in his UCF career… recorded four or more catches in 10 of his final 16 games.

Comparable NFL player: Robbie Anderson: Good at contested catches but not quite as much of a polished route runner as Anderson, Nixon is at his best getting down the field despite not being a speed demon but he does have the quickness to get open quickly. Has enough smarts and understanding of concepts to make up for any physical shortcomings but will require some development time to round out his game.

By the numbers

Table inside Article
YEAR G/GS REC. YARDS PER/REC. TD
2016 Redshirted (Ole Miss)
2017 10/0 1 19 19.0 0 (Ole Miss)
2018 13/13 40 562 14.1 4
2019 13/13 49 830 16.9 7
2020 4/4 19 260 13.3 2
TOTAL 40/30 109 1,671 15.3 13

Workout numbers

  • Height: 6-0  
  • Weight: 187
  • 40 yards: 4.44    
  • Bench (225): 18 
  • Vertical jump: 35.5   
  • Long jump: 125.0  
  • Shuttle: 4.25 
  • Cone: 6.81
Nixon_Tre

Tre Nixon

WR

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 187 lbs
  • College: UCF

What they're saying …

NFL.com/Lance Zierlein: Dangerous three-level talent with speed and short-area athleticism to play inside or outside as a pro. Nixon had impressive flashes over his first two seasons at UCF before playing in just four games this past year due to a shoulder injury. His play strength and hands are both in need of work in order for him to be considered a trustworthy option for play callers and quarterbacks. He has the juice to win foot races deep and displays enough route-running potential to uncover against pro coverage on the first and second levels

Dane Brugler/The Athletic: Nixon is a savvy pass-catcher who works towards the void and wins with body position in coverage. Though he is a smooth strider, he doesn't play loose, and his game lacks explosive elements. He can climb the ladder and secure throws away from his body, but 13 drops over the last three seasons is a concerning number. Overall, Nixon's speed is more build-up than instant, but he tempos his routes and attacks the catch point with attitude, which could earn him an NFL roster spot.

