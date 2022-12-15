Scouting the Raiders: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win in Las Vegas on Sunday

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has mostly dominated his opponents en route to over 328 career wins in the regular and postseason throughout his Hall of Fame career.

However, the one thorn in Belichick's side over the last 23 seasons with the Patriots is facing off against his former assistant coaches and players. In matchups against his former proteges, Belichick has a pedestrian 15-13 record, with a 5-9 mark against his pupils since 2018.

The next former assistant to test this trend is Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who was New England's offensive coordinator for the last ten seasons before taking the job in Las Vegas, and already got the better of Belichick in a 20-17 overtime victory as the Broncos head coach in 2009.

Unlike his Broncos tenure that started hot and then fizzled out, McDaniels's star-powered Raiders team is 5-8 in his first season in Vegas with four losses after leading by double-digits at halftime. Due to blowing big leads, his job security is in question, but winning three of their last four games has quelled some concerns in Sin City.

Although Belichick versus McDaniels is the headliner, the Patriots focus is their path to the playoffs as they currently are clinging to the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC.

After a get-right win in Arizona last Monday night, this is another must-win game against a sub-.500 opponent before a three-game stretch wraps up the regular season against teams with a combined 27-12 record.

According to Football Outsiders, despite being in the driver's seat for the final wild-card spot, the Patriots (7-6) have a 38.5% chance to make the playoffs because their remaining schedule is challenging. For the Pats to make the postseason, it's hard to find enough wins in their final four games without defeating the Raiders. Coming back to Foxboro with an 8-6 record versus a 7-7 mark is a significant difference for the team's momentum and their postseason aspirations.

Here is a three-step plan and key matchups for the Patriots in a must-win game for New England on Sunday:

1. How Belichick Wins a Defensive Chess Match versus McDaniels's Offense

The master taught the padawan for over a decade on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium, where Bill Belichick's defense squared off against Josh McDaniel's offense daily.

After countless hours of practice time against one another, Sunday afternoon's 4:05 pm ET kickoff at Allegiant Stadium will be an epic chess match where McDaniels is armed with two likely All-Pro weapons in wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs.

With opponents hyper-aware of Adams's ability to take over a game, opposing defenses have favored two-high safety shells to keep the top on the coverage rather than loading the box to slow down Jacobs. As a result, the Raiders have faced split-safety coverages at the fifth-highest clip, and Jacobs is only facing stacked boxes on 19.7% of his rushing attempts this season.