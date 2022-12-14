Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Catch-22 w/ Evan Lazar & Alex Barth Wed Dec 14 | 10:40 AM - 11:45 PM

10 to Watch: Patriots-Raiders has a familiar feel

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

After Further Review: The Patriots Offense Might've Found a Formula vs. the Cardinals on Monday Night

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Cardinals

NFL Notes: Prepping for the Stretch Drive, AFC Playoff Picture

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Targeting a No. 1 WR, looking ahead to the draft and more

Rookie runners charging ahead for Patriots

Press Pass: Coaches Discuss Rookie Class Performance

5 Keys from Patriots win over Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Huge Win Over the Cardinals on Monday Night

Patriots vs. Cardinals Highlights | NFL Week 14

Game Notes: Patriots reach at least six sacks in a game for second time in 2022

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Cardinals Week 14

Can't-Miss Play: Hopkins loose ball handling ends in scoop-and-score TD for Raekwon McMillan

Marcus Jones intercepts the Colt McCoy pass

Pierre Strong takes straight-line path on 3-yard TD tote

Daniel Ekuale blasts McCoy for his first sack of the season

Judon gets to McCoy in blink of an eye for speedy sack

Judon's pressure opens door for Uche's sack of McCoy

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dec 14, 2022 at 10:49 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

wk15-waystowatch-pdc

REGULAR SEASON

WEEK 15 · Sun 12/18 · 4:05 PM EST

Patriots

New England Patriots

AT

Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders

FOX / WFXT
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
ALLEGIANT STADIUM
GAME CENTER
Presented by

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by FOX and can be seen locally on WFXT-TV Channel 25Kenny Albert will handle play-by-play duties with Jonathan Vilma as the color analyst. Shannon Spake will provide analysis from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Fran Morison and directed by Bryan Lilley.

Click to see if the game is broadcasting on TV in your area.

Related Links

MOBILE WEB AND IN-APP STREAMING

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.

Free Trial

FOX SPORTS

Watch your local FOX game for free across all devices — just sign in with your TV provider credentials.

Stream on FOX Sports

NFL SUNDAY TICKET

NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV offers unlimited streaming of live out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. Live outside of New England? This is your best option to stream Patriots games.

GET NFLSundayTicket.TV

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (FREE - Local Market Only)

NATIONAL RADIO

This week's game will be broadcast by ESPN RadioMarc Kestecher will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Morrison as the color analyst.

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 816 (LV) | SiriusXM: 381 (NE), 226 (LV)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

GAME PASS INTERNATION (OUTSIDE U.S.)

Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network! *Blackout restrictions apply.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 1:45 PM - 3:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Cybereason: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

Related Content

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cardinals

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Vikings

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Colts at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Lions at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

10 to Watch: Patriots-Raiders has a familiar feel

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

Josh Uche Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

After Further Review: The Patriots Offense Might've Found a Formula vs. the Cardinals on Monday Night

Mike Leach remembered by his former player Daniel Ekuale, Patriots organization

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Cardinals

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 27-13 victory in week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Gen Stats: Mac Jones' 3 most improbable completions Week 14

Watch New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' 3 most improbable completions from Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, according to Next Gen Stats.

Press Pass: Coaches Discuss Rookie Class Performance

Patriots coaches Troy Brown, Cameron Achord, Joe Judge, and more discuss the performance of the Patriots rookie class on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots take care of business in Arizona

Patriots players Mac Jones, David Andrews, Matthew Judon, and more react to the win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Matthew Judon 12/12: "We've got to defend every blade of grass"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Mac Jones 12/12: "The biggest thing was that we got the win"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising