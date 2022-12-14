Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Raiders

The Patriots struggles to regain their early-season form when running the football appeared to be in full effect in Arizona, and when Rhamondre Stevenson limped off the field with an ankle injury things looked bleak. But rookies Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong provided a lift and perhaps a glimpse of things to come. Prior to that Stevenson had been forced to carry the load alone for the better part of the past month, and injuries along the offensive line had impacted the blocking up front. The results overall have been average at best, as Stevenson at times has created yards on his own but New England has been unable to control the ball consistently. Las Vegas has been effective stopping the run with Bilal Nichols, Andrew Billings and Jerry Tillery up front protecting linebackers Denzel Perryman and Luke Masterson. That group has allowed the Raiders to rank ninth in the league, allowing 110.5 yards per game on the ground, and seventh at 4.2 yards per carry. It would help the Patriots cause if Damien Harris (thigh) could return to 100 percent and continue his role alongside Stevenson, who is showing signs of wear and tear from an abnormally heavy workload in recent weeks. It also would help if some of the banged-up pieces of the offensive line could return, allowing the best five to perform together on a more regular basis. But until that happens it's hard to have faith that the ground production that was evident in early-season wins over the Lions and Steelers will return.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Patriots

The Raiders secondary has struggled all season long and ranks 29th in passing yards allowed (254.5) and 28th in yards per pass play (7.2). Whether it's been health, inconsistency or poor play, Las Vegas hasn't been able to contain quality passing games all year. Corners Rock Ya-Sin, Nate Hobbs, Sam Webb and Amik Robertson join safeties Tre'von Moehring and Duron Harmon, but nothing has worked. Ya-Sin is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of last week's loss to the Rams, and the group is still dealing with the sting of the late-game collapse that saw the Raiders allow a pair of touchdowns in the closing minutes. The Patriots passing game has obviously not been effective most of the season. Mac Jones has dealt with an ankle injury, spotty pass protection and an at time curious set of game plans and it's added up to a regression in his second season. Jakobi Meyers was forced to sit out the Cardinals game with a concussion and his status is uncertain, and DeVante Parker was knocked out of that game with a possible concussion as well. Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Tyquan Thornton will be available, and Stevenson has emerged as Jones' favorite target in many games. The key factor in this matchup is the pass rush, and although the Raiders haven't been great getting after the passer they certainly have the ability to do so with Maxx Crosby (11.5 sacks) and Chandler Jones (4.5) coming off the edges. They will need to be dealt with to have success.

When the Raiders run - Edge: Patriots

It will be interesting to see how Bill Belichick attempts to deal with the Raiders offense. When the Patriots have been focused on shutting down the run (Minnesota, Cleveland, Detroit, Jets twice) the defense has been up to the task. At other times teams like Green Bay and Buffalo enjoyed tremendous success on the ground as the defense was more worried about the opposing quarterback. Arizona's James Conner enjoyed success Monday night, averaging almost 6 yards per carry. Las Vegas' Josh Jacobs is an effective runner who can make plays inside and out. He leads the team 1,402 yards on 269 carries for a 5.2-yard average and has 11 touchdowns. He most likely will occupy Belichick's focus in this matchup. Assuming that's the case, the Patriots front seven should be able to neutralize Jacobs as he operates behind a spotty offensive line. New England has done a great job of winning at the point of attack with Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Carl Davis and Deatrich Wise controlling their gaps and preventing opposing runners from taking advantage. The Raiders are among the league's best, averaging 5.1 yards per carry (third in the league) as a team. The Patriots, meanwhile, allow just 4.2 yards per rush, which ranks eighth in the league. That should continue as the Patriots game plan should involve containing Jacobs first and foremost.

When the Raiders pass - Edge: Raiders

At times the Raiders offense looks as dangerous as any in the league. Derek Carr mixes Jacobs runs and effective passes spread around to an array of talented receivers, led by Davante Adams. But for long stretches the group goes into hibernation, and Carr hasn't had any answers. That's the main reason Vegas has somehow lost four times this season after holding leads of 13 points or more, the most recent coming last Thursday night against the Rams. Carr has completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,117 yards with 20 touchdowns against 10 picks. Adams has been as advertised with 82 catches for 1,247 yards and 12 touchdowns, but a couple of talented pieces have been missing as tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow (ribs/oblique) have been on injured reserve. Both are eligible to return for the Patriots but that's no sure thing. Mack Hollins (47-588-3) has performed well in their place, as has backup tight end Foster Moreau (25-316-2). Jacobs and fellow running back Ameer Abdullah are effective pass catchers, but this will come down to Carr. Injuries are starting to pile up in the secondary as Jalen Mills missed the Cardinals game and Jack Jones left it early with a knee injury. That group struggled with Adams & Co. in the summer during joint practices, but it will be up to the quarterback to make sure he finds the proper matchups. He should have enough options to move it effectively against the Patriots.

Special Teams - Edge: Raiders