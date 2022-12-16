Official website of the New England Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dec 16, 2022 at 09:00 AM
New England Patriots

Staff

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 23, Raiders 20

The energy the Patriots displayed Monday night carries into Las Vegas, with receiver Kendrick Bourne's re-emergence into the offense continuing to evolve. Bourne will want to shine in front of Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who was one of his biggest advocates when serving as Patriots offensive coordinator in 2021.

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Raiders 22, Patriots 20

The Patriots just had one of the most depressing wins of the season in prime time. The Raiders just had one of the most depressing losses of the season in prime time. There's not much separating these teams' overall play, but the total lack of cohesion on New England's offense makes the difference here. Josh McDaniels took Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson with him to Las Vegas and is running the type of 1980s rushing attack that the Pats miss dearly. The Raiders may also get back Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow this week. This is a New England team just waiting to be put out of its misery as a playoff contender.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 30, Raiders 27

The Patriots beat the Cardinals with an impressive second half Monday night, while the Raiders are coming off a horrible loss to the Rams last Thursday. The Patriots are staying in Arizona for the week, which will help the travel issues. Mac Jones showed some life against the Cardinals and I think he will here as well. The Patriots win it.

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 27, Raiders 23

The Patriots keep making a late-season push for the playoffs, with Bill Belichick finally avenging his loss to Josh McDaniels from 2010.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 24, Raiders 17

The Patriots are still competing for the AFC wild card, and they'll take care of business against Josh McDaniels and the Raiders.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Raiders 27, Patriots 23

Vegas starts fast and holds on as Patriots fall short.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Raiders 28, Patriots 20

With the anticipated returns of Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller combined with the mounting issues in the secondary for the Patriots and it seems like New England is in a really tough spot in their second-straight road game in the southwest. Josh McDaniels will know how to attack his former team and has the weaponry to exploit their weaknesses if they can keep the Patriot pass rush off of Derek Carr.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 27, Raiders 24

I'm anticipating a highly competitive game that comes down to the wire. The Patriots need a win to keep pace in the playoff race, while the Raiders have played closed games all year. Ultimately, the Pats offense does enough against a vulnerable Raiders defense to keep their playoff hopes alive, with a fourth-quarter touchdown putting New England ahead for good. Yes, a game-winning drive for Mac in the fourth quarter. It would be just his second of his career.

