Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 23, Raiders 20
The energy the Patriots displayed Monday night carries into Las Vegas, with receiver Kendrick Bourne's re-emergence into the offense continuing to evolve. Bourne will want to shine in front of Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who was one of his biggest advocates when serving as Patriots offensive coordinator in 2021.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Raiders
Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Raiders
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Raiders 22, Patriots 20
The Patriots just had one of the most depressing wins of the season in prime time. The Raiders just had one of the most depressing losses of the season in prime time. There's not much separating these teams' overall play, but the total lack of cohesion on New England's offense makes the difference here. Josh McDaniels took Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson with him to Las Vegas and is running the type of 1980s rushing attack that the Pats miss dearly. The Raiders may also get back Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow this week. This is a New England team just waiting to be put out of its misery as a playoff contender.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 30, Raiders 27
The Patriots beat the Cardinals with an impressive second half Monday night, while the Raiders are coming off a horrible loss to the Rams last Thursday. The Patriots are staying in Arizona for the week, which will help the travel issues. Mac Jones showed some life against the Cardinals and I think he will here as well. The Patriots win it.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Raiders
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Raiders
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 27, Raiders 23
The Patriots keep making a late-season push for the playoffs, with Bill Belichick finally avenging his loss to Josh McDaniels from 2010.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 24, Raiders 17
The Patriots are still competing for the AFC wild card, and they'll take care of business against Josh McDaniels and the Raiders.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Raiders 27, Patriots 23
Vegas starts fast and holds on as Patriots fall short.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Raiders 28, Patriots 20
With the anticipated returns of Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller combined with the mounting issues in the secondary for the Patriots and it seems like New England is in a really tough spot in their second-straight road game in the southwest. Josh McDaniels will know how to attack his former team and has the weaponry to exploit their weaknesses if they can keep the Patriot pass rush off of Derek Carr.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Raiders 24
I'm anticipating a highly competitive game that comes down to the wire. The Patriots need a win to keep pace in the playoff race, while the Raiders have played closed games all year. Ultimately, the Pats offense does enough against a vulnerable Raiders defense to keep their playoff hopes alive, with a fourth-quarter touchdown putting New England ahead for good. Yes, a game-winning drive for Mac in the fourth quarter. It would be just his second of his career.