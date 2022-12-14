10 to Watch: Patriots-Raiders has a familiar feel

Mac Jones

Mac will go up against his former mentor in McDaniels, the offensive coordinator that helped through a promising rookie season. His second season hasn't been as easy, as a new coaching setup and offense to go with it, along with a high ankle injury that cost him three-plus games, have provided a new set of challenges. Jones has fought through the adversity and still has the team in a playoff spot with four games to go. But these are huge games against some of the best and most talented teams in the league. The Raiders defense can be had on paper... 24th in points and yards, 26th on third down and 31st in takeaways should provide reasons for optimism. But the Patriots offense has had to grind things out no matter who they've faced this year and this game shouldn't be much different. Once again avoiding mistakes and keeping the offense on time will key their chances of putting up enough points to match what the Raiders do. These final four games are huge for Mac and the offense.

Pierre Strong/Kevin Harris

There was early optimism following the Cardinals win that Rhamondre Stevenson didn't suffer a major injury when he left the game, however both Strong and Harris did enough to prove that they can be capable backups to Stevenson who should enable the team to ease off on the heavy workload the second-year back has been carrying of late. Perhaps Damien Harris can return as well after missing the last two games which could reduce the need for the rookies. Still, with just four games left, we've only scratched the surface with the young runners and building around their respective power and speed would bode well for the future.

Tyquan Thornton

Similarly, DeVante Parker's concussion injury could complicate the receiver group availability that also has Jakobi Meyers in concussion protocol, and that could thrust Tyquan Thornton into an expanded role. Thornton matched his season-high with four catches last week against the Cardinals but they were for just 28 total yards as the team has not been able to feature the receivers promising speed just yet. 16 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown aren't the kind of numbers that offer much intrigue for Year 2, but Thornton will be looking for a strong end to his rookie season where he flashes some of the promise that the other rookies are starting to show.

Conor McDermott

McDermott actually graded out positively by PFF for his performance against the Cardinals, and he's allowed five pressures and no sacks in his two starts for the Patriots since being plucked off the Jets practice squad due to injury emergency. This week will be McDermott's toughest test yet though, as he'll line up across from Maxx Crosby, a nightmare for just about any NFL tackle, much less one who's been with the team less than two weeks. Perhaps Wynn returns to help out, or maybe McDermott is actually securing his spot for the end-of-season push. How well he holds up against Crosby will tell a lot.

Josh Uche