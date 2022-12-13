Rookie runners charging ahead for Patriots

"Yeah. It was great," said Bill Belichick following the game of the rookie's rushing performance. "They got an opportunity and made some big plays. We'll see if they can sustain it, show up week after week and people will start looking for them."

Though Stevenson was spotted without a cast or crutches and seemed generally okay according to reports from the post-game locker room, the potential flashed by Harris and Strong is a good argument for continuing to keep them more involved than they've been early in the season. The miles are adding up on Stevenson, but even more so, the two rookies showed some new dimensions they can bring to the offense.

"The thing I told (running back Kevin Harris) was, 'it's like SEC football, so go out there, do your thing, you've played against really good teams and that's what it is," said Mac Jones following the game. "Pierre, it's the same thing, 'you're a young guy, but really fast.' He uses his speed well. They did a great job and they're going to have to step up again. The rookies did a great job. I'm super proud of them and they just want to help the team win and that's what we're trying to do."