Sixth-round pick Boutte worthy of some buzz

It's not often that sixth-round picks generate significant excitement on draft night. Even the most famous sixth-round pick of all-time failed to create any buzz, and that seemed to work out all right for Tom Brady.

While no one is expecting that kind of meteoric rise, there was more than the normal amount of enthusiasm among Patriots fans when Bill Belichick called Kayshon Boutte's name with the 187th pick.

The reason Boutte was buzzworthy on draft weekend is potential. The 5-11, 195-pound wide receiver out of LSU is full of it, and as recently as two years ago Boutte was considered a possible first-round pick after a terrific season as a true freshman in 2020.

He arrived in Baton Rouge as the No. 2 receiver in the 2020 recruiting class, and soon after found himself thrust into a prominent role when Justin Jefferson left for the NFL and JaMarr Chase chose to sit out the season to prepare for the draft. That left Boutte as the top option, and he failed to disappoint.

He played in all 10 games and caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns in a magical season that ended in record fashion. Against Ole Miss, Boutte set SEC records with 14 catches for 308 yards while adding three touchdowns.

Heading into his sophomore season, it seemed like the sky was the limit. Boutte racked up nine touchdown grabs over the first six weeks, but then he suffered a serious ankle injury and missed the final seven games. The problems with the broken ankle were further complicated when it didn't heal correctly, leading to a second surgery.

Since then, Boutte's production has plateaued, and his effort was called into question at times by first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly, who arrived from Notre Dame prior to the 2022 season. Kelly called him out publicly in an effort to regain his previous form, but he wound up leaving LSU on shaky terms and did not suit up for the team's bowl game.