Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Oct 28 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Belestrator: Breaking down the Chargers offense

Players to Watch: Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: Henry eyes new challenge in a familiar setting

Mac Jones 10/27: "We have to focus on us and do our best"

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: McDaniels explains genesis of "trick plays"

Bill Belichick 10/27: "Chargers can score from anywhere on the field"

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the New York Jets

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 7 vs. New York Jets

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Jets win and beyond 

NFL Notes: Jones looks like the better option

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Jets

Notebook: Disruptive Barmore sees growing role

Patriots seeing progress in key problem areas

Kendrick Bourne, teammates react to his first TD throw 'since high school'

Snap Judgments: NFL Draft Rounds 2-3

Apr 28, 2017 at 04:53 PM
Headshot: SI writer Don Banks Headshot SI Studio/New York, NY, USA 10/31/2013 X157144 TK1 Credit: Guillermo Hernandez MartinezHeadshot: SI writer Jeff Wagenheim Headshot SI Studio/New York, NY, USA 10/31/2013 X157144 TK1 Credit: Guillermo Hernandez Martinez
Don Banks

Featured NFL Columnist

PHILADELPHIA -Musings, observations and the occasional insight as we take in the second and third rounds of the open-air 2017 NFL draft, from the Philadelphia Museum of Art...

  • After the unpredictability of Thursday night's first round, a sense of the anticipated prevailed Friday night at the NFL draft. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Mixon in the second round. Because of course they did.

Mixon, the gifted Oklahoma University running back, was the lightning rod incarnate in this year's draft pool, thanks to his violent punch out of a fellow Sooners student in 2014, breaking bones in her face. The controversy of whether he deserved a shot to play in the NFL raged for months, but all along, you knew it would take only one team to believe he warranted a second chance.

26d2fd179d4e4e999d08684c5f2c7a3e.jpg

And you also knew the Bengals, never a franchise to shy away from controversial players, were the runaway favorite to issue him that opportunity. No surprise here. Be it Adam Jones, Vontaze Burfict, Tank Johnson or the late Chris Henry, Cincinnati in the long and considerably successful Marvin Lewis coaching era has repeatedly made it clear that character red flags will not doom anyone's chances to don Bengals stripes. Where other teams have concerns, Cincinnati usually has interest. If the talent is obvious enough.

The Bengals made Mixon the 48th overall pick in the draft, and it was match you could see coming from miles away. Mixon is a superb athlete and ultra-productive running back, and at 228 pounds he runs a 4.5 and flashes the kind of athleticism and explosion that probably should have made him a top 15 pick. But at least half the teams in the NFL reportedly thought he'll never completely out-run his ugly past and removed his name from their draft boards.

You knew Cincinnati was never going to be among them. The Bengals have a history of taking chances on bad boys, and giving the benefit of the doubt. Lewis's team, often known for its lack of on-field discipline, would have been voted the team most likely to provide Mixon a soft landing spot, and it wouldn't have even been close. Cincinnati sees potential where other teams see problems.

Has it worked out for the Bengals to take that tack in the past decade-plus? Sometimes yes, sometimes no. Jones and Burfict have been two of the team's best players, but they've also been Cincinnati's biggest liabilities at times, melting down in key moments and key games, like that infamous first-round playoff loss at home to Pittsburgh in January 2016. The Bengals logo should probably be a double-edged sword at this point.

"I don't know who isn't disgusted at what they saw," Lewis said of the video that captured Mixon's punch. "But that's one day in the young man's life. He's had to live that since then. He will continue to have to live that. And he gets an opportunity move forward and write a script from there on. It's come to a conclusion with the young lady. They've come to their statements, her statement about how they both would have liked; probably should have handled the day better, but again that doesn't change it.''

No, it doesn't. In this post-Ray Rice era in the NFL, it'll be a part of Mixon's story forevermore. And that's why many teams deemed him unemployable or not worth the trouble his drafting will bring.

The Bengals believe Mixon will thrive in a smaller market like they have to offer, and that they have the team structure to help him get his NFL career off to a successful start. Maybe. But Bengals owner Mike Brown has made it clear for years now that he doesn't look for football players who are choir boys, and that he expects a certain amount of volatility from the men who play the game for his team. Brown is at least consistent. He's not afraid of bad publicity as long he believes the on-field production is good enough to balance it out.

Time will tell if the Bengals' latest gamble on character pays off, perhaps in a big way. Cincinnati added a ton of offensive play-making and speed the past two nights, picking up Mixon and University Washington receiver John Ross at No. 9 in the first round. Coming off their first non-playoff season since 2010, the Bengals and Lewis face the pressure to return to the postseason, or perhaps see the end of an era in franchise history. Lewis is in the final year of his contract, and there is no extension in sight at the moment.

Was taking a chance on Mixon and his damaged reputation an inspired move, or one born of desperation? The coming season will provide clarity on that front. But no one should be surprised by Friday's developments in the least. This is the Bengals. It's what they do. It's who they are. Mixon seemed to be their man even before they decided to make the marriage official.

  • Who knew the Cleveland Browns were even allowed to draft a quarterback? What will they think of next? Alas, I checked with the league office Friday night and apparently it's going to be approved, the Browns selecting Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer with at No. 52, in the second round. After Cleveland passed on quarterbacks with all three of its first round picks Thursday night, after the Carson Wentz decision of a year ago, I was beginning to wonder if Browns were secretly planning to downplay the quarterback position?

I'm not a quarterback expert, but I do know Kizer has a shot to work his way into the starting lineup, even if he is as raw and unpolished as an NFL-level passer. The Browns have only Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan and Brock Osweiler ahead of him, and as receiver-turned-analyst Steve Smith might say, anybody new is better than that unaccomplished trio. 

The Kizer pick presumably takes the Jimmy Garoppolo trade talks off the table - for now at least - but it never really seemed close to happening any way, did it? Cleveland's long national nightmare at the game's most crucial position is far from over with the Kizer selection, but at least the Browns finally stepped up and added a new name for the tortured fans in Cleveland to fixate on.

  • On paper, new free agent addition Latavius Murray might hold the No. 1 running back slot on Minnesota's depth chart, but it won't be for long. Second-round pick Dalvin Cook has a shot to make instant impact with the Vikings, and wouldn't it be something if he out-produced new Saints-signee Adrian Peterson head to head on Monday Night Football in Week 1 in the Superdome?

Book it (he said considerably too boldly). If Cook can make sure his off-field maturity issues are a thing of the past, the Vikings just replaced Peterson quite nicely. He's a great value pick for Minnesota at No. 41, who traded up seven spots with Cincinnati in order to leap-frog No. 43 Philadelphia in pursuit of Cook.

848bdbacdaeb40678ca322d32defcebc.jpg
  • The Eagles rebounded nicely after missing out on Cook, however, snagging the talented University of Washington cornerback Sidney Jones, who fell only because he torn an Achilles tendon during his pro day workout last month. Jones reminds some of Kansas City's ball-hawking Marcus Peters, another Washington cornerback of some renown.

What is it about Washington secondary members? Jones was the third one taken in the first 11 picks of the second round, joining cornerback Kevin King at No. 33 to Green Bay and safety Budda Baker to Arizona at No. 36. Jones was a wildly popular pick with the local Eagles fans who packed this event, which I get, because I've watched Philly's pass defense in the past two or years.

  • Turns out the Packers got a first-round pick after all. They just took him to start off the second round, at No. 33 overall, when Green Bay tabbed Washington cornerback Kevin King. The versatile ex-Huskie cover man has good NFL size (6-foot-3) and ball skills, and represents a pro-ready prospect who can buttress the Packers' weakest link. I had King to Seattle at No. 26 in my first round mock, and most teams had him rated as one of the top five cornerbacks in the draft.
  • Very wise of the Jaguars to try and recreate the SEC this season, drafting LSU running back Leonard Fournette in the first round and Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson early in the second round (No. 34 overall). Those are two upgrades for a Jacksonville offense that needs to run the ball with authority, in order to compete in an AFC South that is increasingly focused on strong ground games.
  • Carolina added a big dose of speed and dynamic playmakers in running backs Christian McCaffery in the first round and Curtis Samuel in the second. Samuel, the Ohio State star, went 40th overall, and he'll likely be moved around to different spots, primarily slot receiver. Cam Newton has to be smiling that million dollar smile of his once again tonight. The Panthers will be a major matchup problem for defenses this season, and you can't just cover Kelvin Benjamin and Greg Olson and be done with Carolina's passing game in 2017.

Put me down for a big bounce-back season in Charlotte after last year's 6-10 debacle. Let's flex these Panthers back into primetime early and often in 2017. They're going to be entertaining and interesting again.

  • The Giants' third-round selection of Cal quarterback Davis Webb makes solid sense to me. New York gets their potential starter in the post-Eli Manning era, and there's no pressure to rush him onto the field. Webb likely gets to sit, watch and hopefully learn behind Manning for two or maybe even three seasons, absorbing the passing game intricacies that he didn't acquire playing for the Golden Bears.

Webb was thought to be a potential late first-round pick, and his arm is big-league material. I think he'll thrive learning from Giants head coach and noted quarterback teacher Ben McAdoo, and who knows, maybe Manning's game will even improve with the hint of competition in the air.

  • This is my favorite quote from day two of the draft, from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, on the league's stance on medical marijuana policy, to ESPN: 

"We look at it from a medical standpoint. So if people feel that it has a medical benefit, the medical advisers have to tell you that. We have joint advisers, we also have independent advisers, both the NFLPA and the NFL, and we'll sit down and talk about that.''

The league has joint advisers. To talk about pot. Sounds about right.

  • Now that I think of it, figures it was the Raiders being the team willing to gamble on the innocence of Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley, in light of his name being mentioned last week in a rape investigation. I mean, this is a franchise that just embraced Vegas as its future home. Of course the Raiders aren't going to be risk-adverse. Might as well keep rolling those dice when you're hot, I suppose. The Raiders have the right to think they're on a bit of a winning streak.
d191f07660ca4731b19c9b46a3c87098.jpg
  • So veteran Bears head coach John Fox reportedly wasn't tipped off about the plan to go after North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky until hours before Chicago's big trade with San Francisco unfolded? That's not a good look for Fox, being that in the dark with general manager Ryan Pace completely calling such a  franchise-changing shot. 

In how many organizations would that need-to-know basis apply to even the team's head coach? Fox might be on the outs in Chicago with one more losing season any way, but it sounds as if he's already out of the loop in a city known for its loop.

  • I'm not even sure there will be enough carries to keep both Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson happy the entire 2017 season in New Orleans, and now the Saints have compounded the football shortage by trading up in the third round to draft Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara. I know he's a pass-catching threat and Ingram and Peterson aren't, but wasn't this draft supposed to be largely about upgrading on defense in the Big Easy? Kamara strikes me as a bit of a luxury item for Sean Payton's stuck-in-mediocrity club.

Mini-musings….

  • The trade-back-happy Seahawks took Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell with the third pick of the second round, No. 35, and it's a defensible selection. Until you remember that the Seahawks offensive line remains a mess, and realize that highly regarded Western Kentucky guard-tackle Forrest Lamp remained available. Lamp went three spots later to the Chargers, and the Seahawks responded by drafting versatile LSU offensive lineman Ethan Pocic later in the second round, at No. 58. Makes me wonder if they could have waited for a defensive lineman and for once prioritized their O-line.
  • I really like the renovation work new Colts general manager Chris Ballard has done so far on the Indianapolis secondary, long one of its weak links. The Colts just added Ohio State safety Malik Hooker - the best centerfielder in the draft - and Florida cornerback Quincy Wilson in the first two rounds, dramatically improving the look of the pass defense.

Said Wilson of his skill set, rather confidently: "I'm big. I'm long. I'm physical. I'm fast. I'm strong. I mean, I feel like I got it all.''

If he does say so himself.

  • I'm kind of shocked the Bills have reportedly decided to not pick up the fifth year option of No. 1 receiver Sammy Watkins, but he is injury prone to the max. Still, after that huge investment (two first round picks and a fourth rounder) to acquire him in the 2014 draft, trading up with Cleveland for him, it's a development few would have imagined unfolding.

But perhaps it speaks to how confident the Bills are that second-round pick Zay Jones, the ridiculously productive East Carolina receiver, will prove to be a more dependable lead receiver in time. I thought the Bills were replacing the departed free agent Robert Woods with the Jones pick, but it could be that they were thinking a little further down the road to next season and trying to fill the void Watkins will leave.

Related Content

news

Snap Judgments: NFL training camps begin to open

Musings, observations and the occasional insight as NFL training camps begin to open and the league's players and coaches head back to work over the course of the next 10 days.
news

Snap Judgments: NFL training camps loom

Some early July musings, observations and the occasional insight as we count down the days until the first NFL training camps open (believe it or not, rookies for the Ravens, Broncos, Cardinals and Seahawks report July 17).
news

NFL Draft Day 3 Snap Judgments

Musings, observations and the occasional insight as a newsy day three of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville concludes the league's annual player pick-fest.
news

NFL Draft Day 2 Snap Judgments

Musings, observations and the occasional insight as day two of the 2019 NFL Draft unfolded Friday on the crowded streets of the city that has this week richly earned its nickname of NashVegas.
news

First round NFL Draft Snap Judgments

Musings, observations and the occasional insight as we absorb an eventful and defensive-minded first round of the 2019 NFL Draft from a soggy Music City.
news

Pre-NFL Draft Snap Judgments

Musings, observations and the occasional insight as we take a spin around the ever-active NFL news cycle and count down the days until the NFL Draft unfolds later this month in Music City.
news

Snap Judgments: Taking stock of NFL free agency moves

Musings, observations and the occasional insight as we take stock of NFL free agency moves a week or so into the annual exercise.
news

Early NFL Free Agency Snap Judgments

Musings, observations and the occasional insight as we digest the whirlwind events of the NFL's two-day legal tampering period, which now essentially pre-empts today's official but anti-climatic opening of free agency.
news

Snap Judgments from Day 3 of the NFL Combine

Musings, observations and the occasional insight from Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine, when the top-rated quarterbacks take to the podium to talk up their own game.
news

Snap Judgments from Day 2 of the NFL Combine

Musings, observations and the occasional insight from Thursday's doings at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Snap Judgments from the NFL Combine

Musings, observations and the occasional insight from an interesting Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, with the league's club executives and head coaches taking center stage.
news

Post-Super Bowl Snap Judgments

A few final musings, observations and the occasional post-Super Bowl insight as we put the NFL's 2018 season to bed.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Hoyer embracing mentor role

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Josh Uche speaks on, shares mental health resources for athletes with Patriots locker room 

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 10/27

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Steve Burton sits down with Damien Harris to talk about growing up with Jarrett Stidham, going to school with Mac Jones and Halloween.

Jalen Mills on Justin Herbert 10/28: "He is having a phenomenal year right now"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Isaiah Wynn on Chargers Defensive Front 10/28: "We need to be locked in and communicate"

Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn addresses the media on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Brian Hoyer on Mac Jones 10/28: "He is always constantly trying to learn and trying to get better"

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer addresses the media on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Belestrator: Breaking down the Chargers offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the LA Chargers Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler, and Justin Herbert on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, October 29th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Matt Judon 10/28: "Hightower is the leader in the linebacker room"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising