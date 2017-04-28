Snap Judgments: NFL Draft Rounds 2-3

And you also knew the Bengals, never a franchise to shy away from controversial players, were the runaway favorite to issue him that opportunity. No surprise here. Be it Adam Jones, Vontaze Burfict, Tank Johnson or the late Chris Henry, Cincinnati in the long and considerably successful Marvin Lewis coaching era has repeatedly made it clear that character red flags will not doom anyone's chances to don Bengals stripes. Where other teams have concerns, Cincinnati usually has interest. If the talent is obvious enough.

The Bengals made Mixon the 48th overall pick in the draft, and it was match you could see coming from miles away. Mixon is a superb athlete and ultra-productive running back, and at 228 pounds he runs a 4.5 and flashes the kind of athleticism and explosion that probably should have made him a top 15 pick. But at least half the teams in the NFL reportedly thought he'll never completely out-run his ugly past and removed his name from their draft boards.

You knew Cincinnati was never going to be among them. The Bengals have a history of taking chances on bad boys, and giving the benefit of the doubt. Lewis's team, often known for its lack of on-field discipline, would have been voted the team most likely to provide Mixon a soft landing spot, and it wouldn't have even been close. Cincinnati sees potential where other teams see problems.

Has it worked out for the Bengals to take that tack in the past decade-plus? Sometimes yes, sometimes no. Jones and Burfict have been two of the team's best players, but they've also been Cincinnati's biggest liabilities at times, melting down in key moments and key games, like that infamous first-round playoff loss at home to Pittsburgh in January 2016. The Bengals logo should probably be a double-edged sword at this point.

"I don't know who isn't disgusted at what they saw," Lewis said of the video that captured Mixon's punch. "But that's one day in the young man's life. He's had to live that since then. He will continue to have to live that. And he gets an opportunity move forward and write a script from there on. It's come to a conclusion with the young lady. They've come to their statements, her statement about how they both would have liked; probably should have handled the day better, but again that doesn't change it.''

No, it doesn't. In this post-Ray Rice era in the NFL, it'll be a part of Mixon's story forevermore. And that's why many teams deemed him unemployable or not worth the trouble his drafting will bring.

The Bengals believe Mixon will thrive in a smaller market like they have to offer, and that they have the team structure to help him get his NFL career off to a successful start. Maybe. But Bengals owner Mike Brown has made it clear for years now that he doesn't look for football players who are choir boys, and that he expects a certain amount of volatility from the men who play the game for his team. Brown is at least consistent. He's not afraid of bad publicity as long he believes the on-field production is good enough to balance it out.

Time will tell if the Bengals' latest gamble on character pays off, perhaps in a big way. Cincinnati added a ton of offensive play-making and speed the past two nights, picking up Mixon and University Washington receiver John Ross at No. 9 in the first round. Coming off their first non-playoff season since 2010, the Bengals and Lewis face the pressure to return to the postseason, or perhaps see the end of an era in franchise history. Lewis is in the final year of his contract, and there is no extension in sight at the moment.

Was taking a chance on Mixon and his damaged reputation an inspired move, or one born of desperation? The coming season will provide clarity on that front. But no one should be surprised by Friday's developments in the least. This is the Bengals. It's what they do. It's who they are. Mixon seemed to be their man even before they decided to make the marriage official.