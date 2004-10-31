STAT SHEET

Official website of the New England Patriots

Since 1936, the outcome of the Redskins' home football games has correctly predicted the winner every U.S. Presidential election.

Oct 31, 2004 at 04:00 PM

Since 1936, the outcome of the Redskins' home football games has correctly predicted the winner every U.S. Presidential election. In the previous 15 elections, if the Redskins lost their last home game prior to the election, the incumbent party has lost the White House. When they won, the incumbent stayed in power.

Year President Redskins

2004 _ ?????? L 28-14 vs. Green Bay Packers

2000 _ George W. Bush L 27-21 vs. Tennessee Titans

1996 _ Bill Clinton W 31-16 vs. Indianapolis Colts

1992 _ Bill Clinton L 24-7 vs. N.Y. Giants

1988 _ George Bush W 27-24 vs. New Orleans Saints

1984 _ Ronald Reagan W 27-14 vs. Atlanta Falcons

1980 _ Ronald Reagan L 39-14 vs. Minnesota Vikings

1976 _ Jimmy Carter L 20-7 vs. Dallas Cowboys

1972 _ Richard Nixon W 24-20 vs. Dallas Cowboys

1968 _ Richard Nixon L 13-10 vs. N.Y. Giants

1964 _ Lyndon Johnson W 27-20 vs. Chicago Bears

1960 _ John F. Kennedy L 31-10 vs. Cleveland Browns

1956 _ Dwight Eisenhower W 20-9 vs. Cleveland Browns

1952 _ Dwight Eisenhower L 24-23 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

1948 _ Harry Truman W 59-21 vs. Boston Yanks

1944 _ Franklin Roosevelt W 14-10 vs. Cleveland Rams

1940 _ Franklin Roosevelt W 37-10 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

1936 _ Franklin Roosevelt W 13-10 vs. Chicago Cardinals

