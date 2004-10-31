STAT SHEET

Since 1936, the outcome of the Redskins' home football games has correctly predicted the winner every U.S. Presidential election. In the previous 15 elections, if the Redskins lost their last home game prior to the election, the incumbent party has lost the White House. When they won, the incumbent stayed in power.
Year President Redskins
2004 _ ?????? L 28-14 vs. Green Bay Packers
2000 _ George W. Bush L 27-21 vs. Tennessee Titans
1996 _ Bill Clinton W 31-16 vs. Indianapolis Colts
1992 _ Bill Clinton L 24-7 vs. N.Y. Giants
1988 _ George Bush W 27-24 vs. New Orleans Saints
1984 _ Ronald Reagan W 27-14 vs. Atlanta Falcons
1980 _ Ronald Reagan L 39-14 vs. Minnesota Vikings
1976 _ Jimmy Carter L 20-7 vs. Dallas Cowboys
1972 _ Richard Nixon W 24-20 vs. Dallas Cowboys
1968 _ Richard Nixon L 13-10 vs. N.Y. Giants
1964 _ Lyndon Johnson W 27-20 vs. Chicago Bears
1960 _ John F. Kennedy L 31-10 vs. Cleveland Browns
1956 _ Dwight Eisenhower W 20-9 vs. Cleveland Browns
1952 _ Dwight Eisenhower L 24-23 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
1948 _ Harry Truman W 59-21 vs. Boston Yanks
1944 _ Franklin Roosevelt W 14-10 vs. Cleveland Rams
1940 _ Franklin Roosevelt W 37-10 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
1936 _ Franklin Roosevelt W 13-10 vs. Chicago Cardinals