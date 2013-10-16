Stevan Ridley Conference Call Transcript

On how unusual it is to play a division rival a couple weeks after the last meeting...

We're coming into it, we're playing a great football team. It seems like we just saw them about a week ago. We had a few games and we put a few games in between us. I think it's going to be a great matchup. We're facing a strong defense, they're going to be very active, they got some good guys up front and some great backs. We're going to have to come in there and play some solid football if we plan on coming out with a victory in this game.

On what he has seen from the Jets front seven...

Like I said earlier, it's they're a great football team. The front seven is very active. They got some great lineman that get a lot of penetration. They play the run well as well as getting pressure on the quarterback. Their secondary has got some good experience, their linebackers are fast flowing and very smart players. It's a great defense that we're going to have to compete against on Sunday.

On injuries to key players...

I think we just take it one week at a time around here. We've had some guys go down on injury but that makes opportunities for the next guy to step up. Around here, we just go with the guys that are out on the field. It's going to take 11 of us, we're going to play together as a team. If we play complimentary football we can go in there and compete with these guys. I hate to see some of our key guys go down, but that's the nature of the game. We're going to have to work hard, stick it out and keep grinding every day.