Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jul 22 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jul 25 - 11:57 PM

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Five Pats vets land on PUP list

Former Patriot Jason McCourty joins NFL Network

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Patriots Position Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Patriots release long snapper Ross Reiter

Unfiltered Mailbag: Camp preview, players to watch and more

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona celebrates 25th anniversary

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

Analysis: Pats swap Harry to Bears

The Case for Robert Kraft

Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

Stevan Ridley Conference Call Transcript

Patriots running back Stevan Ridley addresses the New York media during his conference call on Wednesday, October 16, 2013.

Oct 16, 2013 at 07:11 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-20131013-ridley.jpg

On how unusual it is to play a division rival a couple weeks after the last meeting...
We're coming into it, we're playing a great football team. It seems like we just saw them about a week ago. We had a few games and we put a few games in between us. I think it's going to be a great matchup. We're facing a strong defense, they're going to be very active, they got some good guys up front and some great backs. We're going to have to come in there and play some solid football if we plan on coming out with a victory in this game.

On what he has seen from the Jets front seven...
Like I said earlier, it's they're a great football team. The front seven is very active. They got some great lineman that get a lot of penetration. They play the run well as well as getting pressure on the quarterback. Their secondary has got some good experience, their linebackers are fast flowing and very smart players. It's a great defense that we're going to have to compete against on Sunday.

On injuries to key players...
I think we just take it one week at a time around here. We've had some guys go down on injury but that makes opportunities for the next guy to step up. Around here, we just go with the guys that are out on the field. It's going to take 11 of us, we're going to play together as a team. If we play complimentary football we can go in there and compete with these guys. I hate to see some of our key guys go down, but that's the nature of the game. We're going to have to work hard, stick it out and keep grinding every day.

On the rivalry with the Jets...
Going against the Jets, you have to play them twice a year, being in the same (division) as us. For us, I think this is more of a big game for the fans. The fans put a lot of emphasis on it, how much of a rivalry it is. We just take it week-to-week. Regardless of who we play, we know we're going to have an opponent that's shooting together on Sunday. For us, going to New York, it's going to be a tough atmosphere. We know the crowd's going to be into it (and) it's going to be loud. We're going to have go out there, execute and try to do the things we do well, and that's just playing solid football on the road. We just have to lean on each other and know that we're going to (play) a very strong team and a very strong crowd. They're going to be home. I'm sure everybody will be fired up. They've been playing some great football lately (and) played us very close the last time we played them, so I think we match up well with them. I think the fans are in store for a great football game Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Fox Press Conference Transcript: I have tremendous respect for the Patriots

The Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox addresses the media during a conference call at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.

news

PFW's blogservations from Patriots preseason opener

PFW brings you a few random reactions from New England's preseason loss in Washington.

news

More bad than good in Washington

The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in Washington.

news

Bill Belichick Postgame Transcript: 'Overall, we have a lot of work to do'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 7, 2014.

news

Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hoomanawanui

One day before he was set to hit free agency, the Patriots have reportedly re-signed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.

news

News Blitz 2/24: Source says Patriots, Aqib Talib continue negotiations at NFL Combine

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up-to-date on the latest Patriots news from local and national media.

news

Patriots vs. Broncos Broadcast Information

Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Championship game.

news

Patriots and Broncos to play for AFC Title

The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm ET at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

news

2014 Patriots Cheerleaders Audition Dates Announced

Patriots Cheerleaders Preliminary Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 in the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2014 at Gillette Stadium. Click here for details.

news

Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: In the Crosshairs

The Patriots are set to take on the Colts in Foxborough, but which visitor will be the most important for New England to contain. Give us your pick by voting in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Mankins, Dennard return to practice; new WR added

News from Gillette Stadium as the Patriots prepare for their next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Patriots release DL Byron Cowart; WR Malcolm Perry placed on Reserve/Retired

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Five Pats vets land on PUP list

Former Patriot Jason McCourty joins NFL Network

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Rookies Begin Training Camp

Patriots Rookies reported for their first day of Training Camp 2022.

Patriots visit the Ron Burton Training Village

Patriots players David Andrews, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater paid a visit to the Ron Burton Training Village to meet with 2022 campers to offer advice, provide leadership and prepare them for their experiences at the Ron Burton Training Village.

Giardi: Mac Jones' leadership has gone to 'next level' this offseason

NFL Network's Mike Giardi: New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' leadership has gone to 'next level' this offseason.

Best of David Andrew's Mic'd Up

Listen to some of David Andrews' best mic'd up moments from the 2021 Patriots season at Gillette Stadium.

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Following Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones' football journey, from being an undrafted free agent in New England to becoming a Super Bowl champion.

How can Patriots improve in '22 season? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" discuss how can New England Patriots can improve in 2022 season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising