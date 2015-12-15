Take Two-sday: Patriots D holds its ground

Turnover on downs. An end to the Texans greatest touchdown threat of the day. And ensuring that special teams fumbles and bumbles would not lead to another late-season loss.

A defense that's been better than most expected had one of its best nights on Sunday in Houston. It held the Texans to a mere six first downs, six points on two field goals, just 189 total yards and played a huge role in getting New England back on track.

It did the job best when it was needed the most on the way to a 27-6 victory to ensure there would be no upset on this night.

And that's just the kind of performance that's worthy of a Take Two-sday second-look as the Patriots clinched a playoff spot and as of Monday night's Dolphins loss a record-tying seventh-straight AFC East division title.