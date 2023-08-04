Five Takeaways From Media Availability With Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Coaches 

1. O'Brien talks Pats QBs: 'I really, really enjoy coaching [Mac Jones].'

The Patriots offensive coordinator was very complimentary of the third-year quarterback, but O'Brien wouldn't say that Mac Jones is this team's starting quarterback. As the Pats OC mentioned, some of that is that it's head coach Bill Belichick's call, while O'Brien also acknowledged that "most of the reps with the 1s" have gone to Jones.

"It's really about consistent, daily performance. Who is performing at a high level on a consistent basis every day? These guys are working hard to do that. Their performance every day has gotten better and better."

"Mac has done a really good job. He's worked extremely hard. I've really, really enjoyed coaching him. It's one of the better quarterback rooms I've ever been a part of," O'Brien said.

Although the head coach and offensive coordinator continue to stop short of publicly tabbing Jones the starter, if it's really about consistent daily performance, Mac has the upper hand on backup Bailey Zappe. That's not to say Zappe has practiced poorly. Zappe has made impressive downfield throws, maybe even more often than Jones. But the play-to-play consistency with decision-making, timing, and ball placement all favor Jones. The coaching staff might not feel like they have to publicly name Jones the starter as the incumbent, but it's clear from this point of view that Jones is being treated like and playing like this team's starting QB.

2. WRs Coach Troy Brown Slows Down the Demario 'Pop' Douglas Hype Train

As a Patriots Hall of Famer, Brown knows it takes more than a few good weeks at training camp to start fitting players for red jackets. However, Douglas's dynamic route-running to create separation has stood out amongst his teammates in the first nine camp sessions. The rookie, who primarily runs routes out of the slot, is making a hard charge for a roster spot and a role in O'Brien's offense as the quick-twitch inside receiver this group is missing.

With that said, Brown put the breaks on the Douglas hype train during his video conference call with reporters on Friday, saying, "I haven't seen a big enough sample yet. I'll put him in a bucket with the rest of the rookies," when asked about Douglas's performance in camp this summer.

Along with Douglas's emergence, fellow sixth-round pick Kayshon Boutte has also begun making plays over the last few days. Asked if anything has changed with Boutte leading to his recent success, Brown had a very straightforward response: "Practice. More practice."