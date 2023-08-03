Day 8 Blogservations: Pats put emphasis on tackling

"It's always exciting feeling the energy from your teammates," Gonzalez said with a smile.

Another play that featured uncommon physicality came when Matt Sokol caught a short hook route from Mac Jones and Ja’Whaun Bentley immediately punched the ball out of the tight end's hands. The ensuing fight for the loose ball was intense as Sokol eventually was able to retain possession, although in a game situation it more than likely would have been ruled an incomplete pass.

Perhaps the most glaring example of the tackling came during a 1-on-1 pursuit drill that Bill Belichick uses every year. The difference on Thursday was the nature of the tackling. Players lined up in a confined area and the ball carrier tried to make the defender miss. Usually the defenders get in position to make a play but tap the runner on the hip and it's on to the next rep. Instead, linebackers and defensive backs were taking the running backs and receivers to the ground.

It was interesting to watch the increase in the physicality over the last two days. Perhaps Belichick hasn't been happy with the tackling his team has displayed in the early part of recent seasons and decided to make some changes to the routine. Regardless of the reason, it was a departure from what has typically been the norm.

In addition to the tackling, here are one man's observations from Day 8 of training camp.

*It was status quo in terms of attendance on Thursday as Ty Montgomery (sixth straight), Terez Hall (fourth) and Cole Strange (third) all missed practice. Montgomery and Strange did make an appearance late in practice wearing their jerseys and carrying their helmets. Both wore sleeves on their left legs and appeared to have done some conditioning work. Mike Onwenu (ankle, PUP), Cody Davis (knee, PUP) and Calvin Anderson (NFI) all remain out.