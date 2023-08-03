Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Aug 03 - 03:00 PM | Tue Aug 08 - 09:55 AM

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Positives Strides for the Offense in Training Camp

Mac Jones 8/3: "We've got to keep working"

Day 8 Blogservations: Pats put emphasis on tackling

Patriots announce additional dates and times for Training Camp

Day 7 Blogservations: Offense turns it up a notch

Rookie Specialists Kicking Things off Daily at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Key Offensive Pieces at the Center of Offense's Continued Progress

Day 6 Blogservations: Defense dialing it up

Patriots Offense Building Red-Zone Chemistry During Valuable Side Sessions

Hunter Henry continues hot start at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Mailbag: Which RB makes sense, looking for OL depth and other camp musings

Jahlani Tavai details first conversation after Patriots signed brother Justus

First week of Patriots Training Camp recap

Day 5 Blogservations: Young running backs get chance to shine

Trench Report: Seven Takeaways Along the Line of Scrimmage From the Patriots First Padded Practice

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots TE Mike Gesicki

These Patriots Rookies Are 'Popping' in Early Stages of Training Camp

Ten Thoughts on the Patriots Defense Through Four Training Camp Practices

Day 4 Blogservations: Offense Showing Signs of Life

Ten Thoughts on the Patriots Offense Through Three Training Camp Practices

Day 8 Blogservations: Pats put emphasis on tackling

In a slight departure from the norm, the Patriots have been tackling more frequently during training camp.

Aug 03, 2023 at 05:09 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (50).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (50).

The Patriots were in full pads for the second straight day, and once again the physicality was at a solid level. But beyond the typical blocking and jamming we see each year during camp, the last two days have seen a rise in actual tackling.

Generally camp practices are full of coaches barking instructions like "stay up" to the players rather than asking them to take ball carriers to the ground. It started a little on Wednesday but continued in earnest Thursday morning as defenders were tackling to the ground on a consistent basis.

Some of the 11-on-11 periods featured full tackling and that was never more evident than on one snap that saw Christian Gonzalez fly up and dump Raleigh Webb in the backfield. Webb caught a short swing pass but before he had a chance to turn it upfield the rookie chopped him down for a loss of about 5 yards.

"Physicality is really the whole thig. It's what the game is all about," Gonzalez said. "[The tackle on Webb] was just about playing football – diagnosing the play, seeing the play, making the play."

The play elicited a huge reaction from his defensive teammates, who brought plenty of energy stemming off the tackle. Even some of the players not involved in that particular play ran out to celebrate with the rookie.

"It's always exciting feeling the energy from your teammates," Gonzalez said with a smile.

Another play that featured uncommon physicality came when Matt Sokol caught a short hook route from Mac Jones and Ja’Whaun Bentley immediately punched the ball out of the tight end's hands. The ensuing fight for the loose ball was intense as Sokol eventually was able to retain possession, although in a game situation it more than likely would have been ruled an incomplete pass.

Perhaps the most glaring example of the tackling came during a 1-on-1 pursuit drill that Bill Belichick uses every year. The difference on Thursday was the nature of the tackling. Players lined up in a confined area and the ball carrier tried to make the defender miss. Usually the defenders get in position to make a play but tap the runner on the hip and it's on to the next rep. Instead, linebackers and defensive backs were taking the running backs and receivers to the ground.

It was interesting to watch the increase in the physicality over the last two days. Perhaps Belichick hasn't been happy with the tackling his team has displayed in the early part of recent seasons and decided to make some changes to the routine. Regardless of the reason, it was a departure from what has typically been the norm.

In addition to the tackling, here are one man's observations from Day 8 of training camp.

*It was status quo in terms of attendance on Thursday as Ty Montgomery (sixth straight), Terez Hall (fourth) and Cole Strange (third) all missed practice. Montgomery and Strange did make an appearance late in practice wearing their jerseys and carrying their helmets. Both wore sleeves on their left legs and appeared to have done some conditioning work. Mike Onwenu (ankle, PUP), Cody Davis (knee, PUP) and Calvin Anderson (NFI) all remain out.

*Matthew Judon and Trent Brown continue to be present but mostly resigned to conditioning work and no full team reps. DaMarcus Mitchell, Brad Hawkins and Tyquan Thornton also were in that boat. Thornton was limited by a reported soft tissue injury during the spring and has been quiet all camp.

Related Links

*Marte Mapu remains in the red, non-contact jersey and spoke after practice and said he felt close to 100 percent. He added that he defers to the coaching staff and explained how ultimately they will determine the course of action going forward. Until then he remains in red. Rookie tight end Johnny Lumpkin was also in red on Thursday.

*Wide receiver Ed Lee was released on Wednesday and newcomer Thyrick Pitts switched from the No. 13 he donned in his first practice to Lee's 67.

*Julian Edelman was at practice and spent some time addressing the team after practice. No word on whether he had any advice for rookie Demario Douglas, who looks to be making a push to become the team's next option in the slot.

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84).

*Kendrick Bourne has enjoyed a couple of strong days in pads, catching more passes in team action than had been the case. Bourne has been especially impressive in 1-on-1s but also came up with a big play in red zone work. Bourne got behind Gonzalez and slipped into a gap in coverage and caught a beautiful ball from Mac Jones at the sideline at about the 2 for a 15-yard pickup. Bourne looks shifty and more comfortable as of late.

*Jack Jones was involved in a play with Bourne and left the practice soon thereafter. Jones made a diving play to prevent a Bourne reception on an out-route, and then began a vocal celebration. I have no idea what may have transpired from that point, but Jones soon walked off the practice fields with Jabrill Peppers doing his best to offer some advice as they made their way toward the stairs leading back to the locker room. About 25 minutes later Jones returned in full uniform but took a knee well away from the rest of his teammates. Player personnel director Matt Groh spent time chatting with the corner, as did Jalen Mills, but Jones sat out the rest of practice.

*The punters worked on plus-50 kicking throughout the practice. Matthew Slater was in midseason form as he raced downfield and made a leaping play to prevent a touchback on one of Bryce Baringer's punts.

*The Patriots ran several periods of 11-on-11 and after each quarterback's sets of plays kicker Chad Ryland came out for some field goal work. The rookie made all eight of his attempts which ranged from about 32-48 yards in length. One kick late in practice came after a two-minute drive that saw Mac Jones hit JuJu Smith-Schuster over the middle and the offense rushing off the field as the field goal unit was forced to execute with a running clock. Ryland calmly made the kick to cap off a solid day.

*In addition to Gonzalez, Mac Jones, Chris Board, DeVante Parker, Isaiah Bolden, Malik Cunningham and Mapu all spent time chatting with the media.

*The Patriots will practice again on Friday but it will be inside Gillette Stadium in front of Foxborough residents and season-ticket members only. The practice is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Related Content

news

Day 7 Blogservations: Offense turns it up a notch

After struggling for most of camp, the offense turned up the intensity and enjoyed its most productive day of the summer.

news

Day 6 Blogservations: Defense dialing it up

With many interchangeable parts, the Patriots secondary has made life difficult on the offense.

news

Day 5 Blogservations: Young running backs get chance to shine

The Patriots worked out in pads for the first time and Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong saw plenty of action.

news

Day 4 Blogservations: Offense Showing Signs of Life

After struggling for most of the first three days, the Patriots offense showed some signs on life on Sunday.

news

Day 3 Blogservations: Gonzalez making strong first impression

The defense has had the better of play in the early going, and rookie first-round pick Christian Gonzalez has been part of it.

news

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

With experience and versatility on its side, the Patriots defense once again had the upper hand at minicamp.

news

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

The Patriots kicked off mandatory minicamp with plenty of pressure applied by the defense.

news

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Mac Jones continues to look more comfortable working in Bill O'Brien's offense at OTAs.

news

OTA Blogservations: Rookies getting involved

There was lots of mixing and matching of personnel during Tuesday's OTA session and the rookies were heavily involved throughout the day.

news

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Early impressions of the Patriots offense showed a much more cohesive unit under the direction of Bill O'Brien and a refreshed Mac Jones.

news

Day 17 blogservations: Pats wrap camp with a flourish

The Patriots and Raiders battled through their second joint practice, with the Pats once again making the final play of the day.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Day 8 Blogservations: Pats put emphasis on tackling

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Positives Strides for the Offense in Training Camp

Patriots release LB Terez Hall

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/3

Patriots announce additional dates and times for Training Camp

Patriots release rookie WR Ed Lee

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Marte Mapu 8/3: "Try to make myself as versatile as possible"

Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu addresses the media on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Malik Cunningham 8/3: "Learning each and every day"

Patriots quarterback Malik Cunningham addresses the media on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Christian Gonzalez 8/3: "Continuing to grow each day"

Patriots defensive back Christian Gonzalez addresses the media on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Mac Jones 8/3: "We've got to keep working"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

DeVante Parker 8/3: "We all make plays"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 8/2: "I am just trying to get better"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.

Advertising