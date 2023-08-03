Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Positives Strides for the Offense in Training Camp

"The rules and standards have been set. So we have to meet that as players. I think the coaches have done a great job. OB lays out the operation times, what we're trying to get out of a play, all that stuff, the why behind the play. We just got to go out there and, and try and just each day, clean it up, and then also get a little bit faster to write you want to play fast," the Patriots quarterback explained.

After the offense began turning a corner on Wednesday, Jones followed up his best practice of the summer with another strong showing. Although safety Kyle Dugger intercepted Jones on one rep, Mac hit his longest downfield throw of camp on a roughly 40-yard corner route to wide receiver Tre Nixon, found Kendrick Bourne along the sideline to move the ball down to the one-yard line from the high red zone, and connected with DeVante Parker in a two-minute drill.

The Patriots quarterback is more in rhythm and aggressive, throwing downfield each day, with the ball coming out on time to complete even more challenging deeper throws while maintaining the short and intermediate efficiency that should be familiar to fans in O'Brien's offense.

It hasn't all been perfect for Jones, who lost Dugger in a "robber" position on the interception and was nearly intercepted earlier in the session when Jonathan Jones fell underneath a deep corner route. With several frontline players missing from the offensive line, pass protection has also been a problem, and it's hard to gauge how successful the offense would be if the defense were allowed to hit the quarterback (quarterbacks wear a red non-contact jersey in practice).

Until the Patriots play real games, which begin with the preseason opener one week from Thursday at Gillette Stadium against the Houston Texans, we'll need to wait and see how much pressure on the quarterback will affect the sharper timing and execution we're seeing in camp.

But, as much as you want to temper expectations because there are legitimate concerns on paper with this offense, Jones is making considerable strides. Those improvements have silenced many of the Bailey Zappe discussions for those watching practice daily, including myself, who began to wonder how it would look with Zappe at times.

Although the first-team reps have all gone to Jones during competitive team periods, Zappe has taken snaps with the frontliners when the starting offense faces the scout-team defense, which happens early in practice where the defense works off cards to give the offense specific looks.

In his days at Alabama, Jones beat out then-freshman quarterback Bryce Young for the starting job in 2020 after competing with Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts in the years before, so Mac is no stranger to competition in the quarterback room. For Jones, competition is expected.