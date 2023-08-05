A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Nine Training Camp Practices for the Patriots Offense

Offensive Line

- David Andrews has been the only fully healthy starter throughout the summer, and it doesn't look like he's relinquishing the starting center job to the young guys yet. Andrews has been rock-solid in the middle of the line, even playing next to a revolving door at guard.

- The battle for the starting right tackle job between veterans Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott could make or break the season for this offense. As you'd expect for a physical guy, Reiff has looked better in pads. He fares well in drills, such as one-on-ones and edge-setting work, but looks overmatched by speed rushers at times. When rushers challenge his outside hip, Reiff has issues protecting his edge, with Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins occasionally running around him. Reiff also struggles on pin-pull and outside toss schemes to his side. In a phone booth, a fine player, but tackles have to be able to play in space.

- As for McDermott, his run-blocking tape last season doesn't appear to be a fluke. The 6-8, 310-pound tackle is a people-mover in the run game, creating creases with Mafi, like he will with Mike Onwenu, when he gets on a combo block with the right guard. McDermott has the same issues as most taller tackles with pad level and instant changes of direction. I'd give the edge to McDermott over Reiff, but I'm not overly enthused by either option at the moment.

- Rookie Atonio Mafi has made the most progress out of the first-year linemen in padded practices. Mafi is a cinder block who uses his stout frame and impressive bend to get underneath defenders in the running game. He also has some pop in his hands to throw stiff punches in pass protection. Mafi isn't a great lateral mover, and I wouldn't recommend highlighting him in space, but he plays the Pats brand of right guard. It wouldn't shock me to see Onwenu at right tackle with Mafi sticking at right guard. That might be their best five.

- Patriots head coach Bill Belichick confirmed that fourth-round pick Sidy Sow is transitioning full-time to tackle. Sow has the athletic profile to kick outside but is still working on his footwork to keep his balance and maintain an anchor on the move. If Sow can master the fundamentals at tackle, the foot speed appears to be there, but it's a longer-term project. I'm not expecting Sow to be an option as a starting tackle this season. It's been a little shaky for him in 11-on-11s.

- Rookie center Jake Andrews has the brawler mentality that his college coaches outlined in the draft process. But he's had issues anchoring in pass protection against NFL power during one-on-ones. Admittedly, it's been harder to evaluate Andrews on the fly than the others, with so much going on in the trenches in a live 11-on-11.

- Second-year OT Andrew Stueber is seeing his first extended practice action after missing his entire rookie season, and as you'd expect, it's been up and down as he gets acclimated to the NFL. He's had a good back-and-forth with Keion White. White tossed him to the ground with a long-arm/bull rush in one-on-ones, but Stueber got him back in the edge-setting drill.

- After surprising some by being the first guy up at right guard in Onwenu's stead, Bill Murray has fallen back down to earth once the pads went on. Murray works hard and has a strong upper body but is still learning the fundamentals of the position, especially hand usage and recovery techniques.

- Kody Russey has gotten more looks at guard lately as the Pats try to put their best healthy five in front of Mac Jones. Russey is undersized for the interior but moves well and has a sturdier base than expected at 295 pounds. The next/new James Ferentz? There might be a little more upside there.

- Speaking of Ferentz, he's still serviceable as a backup center and has looked decent again this summer. Ferentz isn't good enough to be a full-time starter, but there are worse backups.

- Chasen Hines has once again been limited at times throughout camp. At 6-3, 320 pounds, Hines's size and length stand out among the guards. But he hasn't strung enough healthy practices together to get a good feel for his potential. TBD.

- Whether it's contract-related or not, Trent Brown isn't going to lose game checks by sitting out regular-season games. My guess is he'll start participating in the joint practices, maybe after receiving a Judon-like advance in pay. I'd also expect Cole Strange to return by joint practices. His injury is not serious. Onwneu's situation is more uncertain, and bears watching as we head toward the weeks in Green Bay and Tennessee. As inconsistent as it's looked in practice, you have to remember that they're down three-fifths of the starting O-Line.