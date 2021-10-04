Tampa Bay Buccaneers Postgame Quotes 10/3

Leonard Fournette, RB

(On how much it meant to him to play such a meaningful role in such a big game)

"It meant everything. Just knowing what was at risk. Our biggest thing, our biggest goal, you know, Brady told us, 'Don't worry about this Tom Brady, Belichick matchup.' Trying to just get that bad taste out of our mouth. We lost to the Rams, so it was all about us winning at the end of the day."

(On if the weather caused the team to run the ball more)

"It kind of just happened. We didn't expect this rain as much, but we came in, and everyone switched their cleats, their gloves. It's just rain. We knew it was going to be a ground game."

(On Tom Brady's passing record)

"I didn't even know he broke the record. I'm not going to lie. I was just worried about winning the football game. At the end of the day, that's a 1-3 team, but they don't play like a 1-3 team at all. I'm not going to lie to you. Just playing against them, that defense, they're very disciplined. Very disciplined. They did a remarkable job balancing out our offense and keeping us on our toes."

(On drawing a pass interference call)

"Yeah. I told Brady it was going to happen, you know, get a one-on-one matchup on their linebackers. It's going to happen, and Brady said it's going to happen. It's all about watching film, you know, is another thing. Just knowing that you got a big guy on you like that, he can't run with you."

(On how much it meant to him to play such a critical role in the game)

"Like I said, this game is all about confidence. We had a lot of drives where our confidence kind of went down, but it's not being successful on third down. Things like that, but it's also about bouncing back, too. As you can see, the whole team, the defense made some plays. Some stops we needed. Offense, Mike [Evans], AB [Antonio Brown] made catches. Chris [Godwin] made catches to give us that field goal before the half, and I think that's what it's all about as a team. Just coming together and fighting. This is a very difficult game to play. It's not easy to win on Sundays, so I'm just blessed to be in this position, this opportunity to help out the Bucs and my teammates."

Ryan Succop, K

(On the winning field goal)

"It was tough especially going in that direction. We were in the wind and there was a lot of rain. A credit to our guys, the big boys up front for protecting. Carson [Tinker] did a great job snapping, and Bradley [Pinion] did a great job holding, all the credit goes to those guys."

(On conversations with Tom Brady about the weather)

"I didn't speak with him specifically on that, but it's funny because Tom is usually – at home we're always talking about the weather, our lockers are fairly close to each other's. We didn't talk about it this week, but most games we're always talking is it going to rain, is it going to be windy? But we didn't speak about it this week."

(On whether he felt the game was going to come down to a field goal)

"It felt like it, certainly when we got there in the fourth quarter. It seemed like it was going back and forth there. It was kind of a low scoring game, I think the conditions probably dictated it a little bit."

(On empathizing with Nick Folk)

"You know Nick is a great kicker, we've been in the league for a while, and it's so good to see him still playing so well. I told him I was so proud of him after the game. He hit a great ball, it just didn't happen to go in. I know next week he's going to come back. He's going to help them win a lot of games. I have so much respect for Nick, he's a great kicker, a great person. We are always talking, he has four kids and we have three, we have a connection there. Our wife's stay in touch through social media, and kind of encourage one another."

Devin White, LB

(On the defensive gameplan)

"Coach Bowles got back to being really aggressive. When we get aggressive we can do a lot of good things. I am just thankful that we are not playing so much cover-2 and not playing soft. We are getting after the quarterback and stopping them."

(On losing some defensive players to injury)

"We do a good job of scouting and bringing people in and having great people. I just think it's next man up and we have already taken some blows before coming here for the game, and we were able to adjust. The thing that helps people out is that we had somebody out there, that people probably don't know, and when the defensive is attacking and playing good, it makes up for everybody. We are having fun and everybody is playing on the same level. I think it will be fine and the guys will be back. They are in there talking so hopefully they can get some rest and come back."

(On playing with Richard Sherman)

"It's easy for him because he is an 11-year veteran. He is a very intelligent person so that makes football very easy for him. When you have got a guy like Coach Bowles, he's going to break it down and you know he is going to help you out, and then you have us communicating. We were still out there letting him know, 'in this coverage you have this, play this.' You tell him what to do and he will do it, so that's what made it easier. I felt he was getting back into it with no training camp, none of that, and I am proud of him for the game tonight. He had a fumble recovery, and I think he led the team in tackles. I think he came out strong and will continue to get better."

Antonio Brown, WR

(On how he's feeling and the game)

"Thank God, I am feeling a lot better. It was great atmosphere today and a great team win and it came down to the finish. There was a lot of adversity with the weather conditions and some plays we could have done better and some things we could have done better, but as always it is great to digest things after a win."

(On what it meant to be playing alongside Tom Brady for this game)

"This is where it all started for me and Tom. I had the opportunity in 2019 to come here and be a part of the great organization that the Patriots are, and to be able to be in this position two years later and to be here it is definitely God's plan. I was grateful to be out there with Tom and do what we desired to do."

(On if the atmosphere was what he expected)

"Absolutely. We expected rain, great Patriots Nation fans, and we expected a battle to the end."

(On what this game meant to Tom Brady)

"Just imagine being with an organization for 20-plus years, and having so much success and building so many relationships. He started a family and his kids were born here, and had so many different memories and moments. Knowing Tom, he is the ultimate competitor and a true winner and a true leader, and you know he was going to bring the intangibles. We knew what this game would entail for him. As soon as the season started, we knew what this would entail and it is great to come out here with him and get the win tonight."

(On his time with the Patriots)

"It was the best experience of my life being here. Bill Belichick is one of the best coaches, preparing the players, on the field and off the field, discipline, and he walks around these same hallways and walks around the building to go to practice. It was amazing being a player and seeing the preparation, and the details that he goes over to make sure his team is prepared. Being able to talk to him after the game was an honor."

(On winning with Tom Brady)

"I am just extremely grateful to be here today and honored that I have my health and honored to play with a gentlemen such as Tom. It is a great feeling to be a Buccaneer today."

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, OLB

(On the challenge to put pressure on Mac Jones)

"We knew he wasn't a mobile quarterback. He likes to stay in the pocket with the ball, looking for his second and third options. We knew if we got him off his spot, we'd be fine."

(On getting his first sack)

"I feel it was good timing. It was Sunday Night Football – I grew up watching it all my life, so being able to get that tonight was really special."

(On if the defense felt challenged this week to get sacks)

"Most definitely. I think we've only had about three as a whole defense coming into this week, so that has been a focus point. We have to get him off his spot, got to get him to the ground. I think we had four or five sacks, so it paid off."

(On what went through his mind on the Patriots missed field goal)

"I don't think I was looking. I was just hoping he missed it."

(On what it meant to make sure Tom Brady got to leave Foxborough with a win)