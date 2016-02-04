Official website of the New England Patriots

Teammate Showdown: Chandler Jones vs. Rob Gronkowski

We sat down with teammates and friends Rob Gronkowski and Chandler Jones to see who knew the more about the other.

Feb 04, 2016 at 07:00 AM
New England Patriots

We sat down with teammates and friends Rob Gronkowski and Chandler Jones to see who knew the more about the other. While they both impressed us with their knowledge, it was Chandler who took home the win.

WHAT ROB KNOWS ABOUT CHANDLER:

Chandler's hometown? Rochester, N.Y. (Correct)

Chandler's shoe size? 15 (Correct)

Chandler's nickname? Sack Master (Incorrect -- Chan)

Chandler's biggest fear? Going too fast (Incorrect -- Snakes)

Chandler's biggest pet peeve?  When I leave his house (Incorrect -- When Rob leaves wrappers in my candy bowl!)

Chandler's favorite food? Shrimp alfredo pasta (Correct)

What Chandler does on his off days? Hangs out with me (Correct)

Chandler's favorite Patriots moment? Super Bowl 49 (Correct)

Rob's Score: 5 out of 8

WHAT CHANDLER KNOWS ABOUT ROB:

Rob's hometown?Buffalo, N.Y. (Correct)

Rob's shoe size? 16 (Correct)

Rob's nickname? Robbie (Incorrect -- Slobby or Rob G #1)

Rob's biggest fear? Heights (Incorrect -- Big Spiders)

Rob's biggest pet peeve? Annoying people (Correct)

Rob's favorite food? His mom's chicken soufflé (Correct)

What Rob does on his off days? Hangs out with me (Correct)

Rob's favorite Patriots moment? Super Bowl 49 (Correct)

Chandler's Score: 6 out of 8

