Tom Brady and Justin Timberlake hang out together at UFC 200

The Patriots boast a pretty stacked resume when it comes to famous friends and Twitter followers. So it was pretty cool to see Justin Timberlake and Tom Brady hanging out at UFC 200 in Las Vegas over the weekend.
Tom and Justin sat cageside at the event, dressed in matching pageboy caps and showed off some prized fighting moves.
The two watched WWE star and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar make his return to the Octagon with a unanimous decision win over Mark Hunt. They also saw Amanda Nunes upset heavily favored and UFC star, Miesha Tate, in the night's main event.
With friends like Justin, how can you not have a good time? Here's to more fun and matching outfits for the pair.