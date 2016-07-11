 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered, 12 - 2 PM Thu Feb 22 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Catch-22: NFL Scouting Combine Preview, Takeaways from Coaching Staff Media

Five Takeaways From the Patriots Introductory Press Conference With New Coordinators Alex Van Pelt, DeMarcus Covington, and Jeremy Springer

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Introduces Patriots Coordinators to the Media | Full Press Conference

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Wide Receiver Rankings

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots Release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips

Patriots coaches and teammates, past and present, react to Matthew Slater's retirement

Mic'd Up | Matthew Slater's Final New England Patriots Game

Patriots Unfiltered 2/20: Matthew Slater's Retirement Announcement, Coaching Staff Update, Which Draft QB Has Best Fit

Statement from Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo on Matthew Slater's Retirement

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Matthew Slater's retirement announcement

Patriots fans who sat through snow for Matthew Slater's final game express gratitude for legendary special teamer who 'set gold standard'

Photos: Best of Matthew Slater

Matthew Slater's Family Reflects on Legendary Special Teams Patriots Career

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots Actually Focus on Defense in Free Agency?

Patriots Announce New Additions to Coaching Staff

James Ferentz Announces Retirement

2024 Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 | Mike & Evan Select Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Quarterback Rankings

Tom Brady and Justin Timberlake hang out together at UFC 200

The two showed off their best off their moves at the mixed martial arts event held in Las Vegas.

Jul 11, 2016 at 06:24 AM
lauren-williams-headshot2015
Lauren Williams

Lifestyle Staff Writer

The Patriots boast a pretty stacked resume when it comes to famous friends and Twitter followers. So it was pretty cool to see Justin Timberlake and Tom Brady hanging out at UFC 200 in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Tom and Justin sat cageside at the event, dressed in matching pageboy caps and showed off some prized fighting moves.

The two watched WWE star and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar make his return to the Octagon with a unanimous decision win over Mark Hunt. They also saw Amanda Nunes upset heavily favored and UFC star, Miesha Tate, in the night's main event.

With friends like Justin, how can you not have a good time? Here's to more fun and matching outfits for the pair. 

Related Links

Vote in the 2016 Lifies and enter to win a signed item from Mr. Lifestyle!

Vacation tips from the master: Gronk

Tom Brady adds another ESPY nomination to his collection

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots coaches and teammates, past and present, react to Matthew Slater's retirement

Longtime New England Patriots captain Matthew Slater announced his retirement Tuesday,  sparking an outpouring of gratitude and support from those who coached him or suited up with him over the years.
news

Patriots fans who sat through snow for Matthew Slater's final game express gratitude for legendary special teamer who 'set gold standard'

New England Patriots fans knew how much snow was forecasted for Foxborough in Week 18, but attended anyway to show support for longtime captain Matthew Slater.
news

International Women in Sports Day: Maya Ann Callender's journey to Patriots scouting staff

Maya Ann Callender didn't love having to help out at her younger brother's football practices growing up, but it set the foundation for the Patriots scouting assistant's career trajectory.
news

Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

The legendary New England Patriots quarterback is paired with Vermont native Keegan Bradley at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is also among their foursome as they tee off Thursday.
news

Legacy & Brotherhood: Jabrill Peppers, Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of 'Divine Nine' during Black History Month

"At Michigan, I had the bond of brotherhood from my football team, but also from my fraternity. It was the best of both worlds."
news

Championing Community: Reflecting on Robert Kraft's pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with Patriots

When New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft acquired the team in 1994, his goal was to leave a winning legacy on and off the field. In the 30 years since, the Kraft family has impacted the community with more than just six championships.
news

Jerod Mayo's high school football coach knew he was destined for coaching long ago: 'I can't take any credit'

As Jerod Mayo was formally introduced to media as the 15th head coach of the New England Patriots, his high school coach proudly watched from the second row.
news

Robert Kraft acquired the Patriots 30 years ago; here's what life was like in 1994

Time flies when you're having fun -- just look at the last 30 years for Patriots fans. In honor of the 30th anniversary of Robert Kraft buying the team, here's a little reminder of what was going on in the world in 1994.
news

From foster care to Patriots Cheerleading squad, Kayshauna Montano turned her insecurities into an asset

Between the foster care system and bullying, New England Patriots Cheerleader Kayshauna Montano faced a lot of adversity growing up. After rising above it all to pursue her dreams, she's inspiring the same confidence from kids as her 2024 season initiative.
news

Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

New England Patriots cornerback and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee Jonathan Jones, as well as the Patriots Foundation, surprised four deserving members of the community with an expense-paid trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas next month.
news

Patriots honor Tim Fowler as 2023 Fan of the Year in partnership with Bank of America

The New England Patriots and Bank of America are honoring Tim Fowler as the 2023 Patriots Fan of the Year, with Robert Kraft and Matthew Slater surprising him Thursday at Gillette Stadium.
news

After launching foundation, Adrian Phillips reflects on fulfilling holiday wishlists for kids at first event

New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips recently launched his own foundation, hosting a holiday party for 21 children of the Marlborough Boys and Girls Club and ensuring they each received a few items off their Christmas wishlists.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Five Takeaways From the Patriots Introductory Press Conference With New Coordinators Alex Van Pelt, DeMarcus Covington, and Jeremy Springer

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Press Conference Transcript 2/21

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Wide Receiver Rankings

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots Release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Introduces Patriots Coordinators to the Media | Full Press Conference

See Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, and the new coordinators including DeMarcus Covington, Jeremy Springer and Alex Van Pelt address the media on February 21, 2024.

Head Coach Jerod Mayo 2/21: "I'm expecting, first and foremost, a tough team"

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, February 24, 2024.

DeMarcus Covington 2/21: "We want to see a physical team, a team that plays with good discipline and fundamentals"

Patriots defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Jeremy Springer 2/21: "My approach is to get back to the elite level it's been in the past"

Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Alex Van Pelt 2/21: "Everything is on the table"

Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Highlights from Matthew Slater's Legendary 16-Year Patriots Career

Enjoy the best sights and sounds from Matthew Slater's legendary 16-year Patriots career. Go inside the locker room for iconic speeches, see Super Bowl highlights and re-live the greatest moments from Slater's incredible career in New England.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising