Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020 08:00 AM

Tom Brady, Ty Law among Willie McGinest's top NFL teammates

mcginest_headshot_nfl
Willie McGinest

NFL.com Analyst

mcginest-law-coates-ds-watermarked
Photo by David Silverman
Ben Coates (left), Ty Law (middle) and Willie McGinest (right).

Analysts and fans put tons of effort into evaluating the careers of professional football players, making lists and writing thinkpieces and comparing achievements -- but no outside observer can ever hope to match the intimate knowledge shared by those who actually spent time on an NFL field together.

In this series, former players who work for NFL Network will name the five best players they each individually played with in their careers. Note that these lists are completely subjective, based on factors that only contemporary colleagues could fairly evaluate, like locker-room influence and impact as a teammate, in addition to skill-sets and in-game production. Which means they will be packed with surprises -- and they'll be more interesting than a simple recitation of the most obviously accomplished past teammates. (Note also that the personal nature of this exercise means the absence of a high-profile ex-teammate or two SHOULD NOT BE TAKEN AS A SNUB.)

Below, former NFL outside linebacker Willie McGinest (New England Patriots, 1994-2005; Cleveland Browns, 2006-08) provides his ranking of the top players he played with, listed in reverse order:

ben_coates_watermarked

5) Ben Coates, tight end, retired

Coates was McGinest's teammate from 1994 to '99 with the New England Patriots.

So many praise Rob Gronkowski for what he does on the football field, and rightfully so. He's a terror in one-on-one coverage, a great pass catcher and a willing blocker. To me, Gronk is the latest version of Ben Coates. He was the first tight end who could do everything well. He was an absolute monster as a pass catcher because of his superior route running and body control. Against me in practice, Coates knew how to lean into me to create space and get into good position to catch the ball. He also has the best hands of any tight end that I've ever seen. Quarterback Drew Bledsoe could throw the ball anywhere -- literally anywhere -- and Coates would catch it, whether in traffic, against double coverage or down the sideline. He rarely fumbled, made Superman-esque catches and took (and delivered) big hits.

As an outside linebacker, I faced him almost every day. He taught me a lot about covering tight ends in space and how to use my hands to create leverage when rushing the quarterback. A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Coates was a complete tight end.

Richard Seymour: A Career Retrospective

We take a look back at the career of Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour (2001-2008). Seymour was voted by fans into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2020.

seymour-hof-gallery-cover
1 / 56
Photo by David Silverman
St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner is sacked in the third quarter by New England Patriots defenders Mike Vrabel, left, and Richard Seymour (93) in Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
2 / 56

St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner is sacked in the third quarter by New England Patriots defenders Mike Vrabel, left, and Richard Seymour (93) in Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

2002 AP
NEP092406DS-0697-0558407-watermarked
3 / 56
@PS092505-458-0550483-watermarked
4 / 56
@IC113003DS-181-watermarked
5 / 56
@BB100304DS-1092-watermarked
6 / 56
Pats-Jets-178-0559089-watermarked
7 / 56
NEP061205-565-watermarked
8 / 56
New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills, 12/11/05. (Photo by: KEITH NORDSTROM)
9 / 56

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills, 12/11/05.

(Photo by: KEITH NORDSTROM)

© KEITH NORDSTROM/PFW
KANSAS CITY, 11/27/05 New England Patriots @ Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by: KEITH NORDSTROM
10 / 56

KANSAS CITY, 11/27/05 New England Patriots @ Kansas City Chiefs.

Photo by: KEITH NORDSTROM

© KEITH NORDSTROM/PFW
NYJ010707DS-1534-watermarked
11 / 56
ªªc€€((X
NEP020605DS-1353-watermarked
12 / 56
NEP020605DS-1350-watermarked
13 / 56
PS113008DS-1415-watermarked
14 / 56
NEP061205-583-watermarked
15 / 56
NEP040904DS-041-watermarked
16 / 56
NEP020605DS-877-watermarked
17 / 56
NYJ121607DS-1259-watermarked
18 / 56
NEP020105-188-watermarked
19 / 56
NEP20304DS-520-watermarked
20 / 56
NEP012708DS-221-watermarked
21 / 56
NEP20304DS-496-watermarked
22 / 56
NEP012708DS-020-watermarked
23 / 56
MD101004DS-640-watermarked
24 / 56
NEP12604DS-154-watermarked
25 / 56
JJ010706DS-0502-watermarked
26 / 56
KC092202-DS-424-watermarked
27 / 56
JJ010706DS-1093-watermarked
28 / 56
bengals, gillette stadium,
29 / 56

bengals, gillette stadium,

BB110908DS-0285-watermarked
30 / 56
IMG_7758-watermarked
31 / 56
FOXBORO, MASSACHUSETTS, 10/10/04 New England Patriots Richard Seymour. Photo by: KEITH NORDSTROM Categories: S, DAILY, SPORTS, FOOTBALL
32 / 56

FOXBORO, MASSACHUSETTS, 10/10/04 New England Patriots Richard Seymour.

Photo by: KEITH NORDSTROM Categories: S, DAILY, SPORTS, FOOTBALL

KEITH NORDSTROM/KEITH NORDSTROM/PATRIOTS FOOTBALL WEEKLY
BB122703DS-666-watermarked
33 / 56
B98X3177-watermarked
34 / 56
B98X2784-watermarked
35 / 56
New England Patriots defensive ends Richard Seymour (98) and Willie McGinest (55) stop St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) during an NFL Super Bowl XXXVI game in New Orleans at the Louisiana Superdome on Feb. 3, 2002. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. (Allen Kee via AP)
36 / 56

New England Patriots defensive ends Richard Seymour (98) and Willie McGinest (55) stop St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) during an NFL Super Bowl XXXVI game in New Orleans at the Louisiana Superdome on Feb. 3, 2002. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. (Allen Kee via AP)

@SS120708DS-0263-watermarked
37 / 56
734A9329-watermarked
38 / 56
001201-watermarked
39 / 56
001573-watermarked
40 / 56
@MD111305DS-0177-watermarked
41 / 56
@NYJ091706DS-0734-watermarked
42 / 56
@OR111702DS-365-watermarked
43 / 56
@IC012107DS-1614-watermarked
44 / 56
@MD101903DS-483-watermarked
45 / 56
@GB111906DS-797-watermarked
46 / 56
@HT112303DS-021-watermarked
47 / 56
@CB120504DS-781-watermarked
48 / 56
@CB100106-0554-watermarked
49 / 56
@BB121105DS-0718-watermarked
50 / 56
@BB110302-DS045-watermarked
51 / 56
New York Giants quarterback Kerry Collins holds his head after being hit by New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour (93) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Oct. 12, 2003, in Foxboro, Mass. The Patriots were given a penalty for roughing the passer but won 17-6. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
52 / 56

New York Giants quarterback Kerry Collins holds his head after being hit by New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour (93) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Oct. 12, 2003, in Foxboro, Mass. The Patriots were given a penalty for roughing the passer but won 17-6. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

New England Patriots defensive ends Richard Seymour (98) and Willie McGinest (55) stop St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) during an NFL Super Bowl XXXVI game in New Orleans at the Louisiana Superdome on Feb. 3, 2002. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. (Allen Kee via AP)
53 / 56

New England Patriots defensive ends Richard Seymour (98) and Willie McGinest (55) stop St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) during an NFL Super Bowl XXXVI game in New Orleans at the Louisiana Superdome on Feb. 3, 2002. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. (Allen Kee via AP)

New England Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour (93) waves to the crowd following the Patriots' victory over the Miami Dolphins in Foxboro, Mass., on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/ Robert E. Klein)
54 / 56

New England Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour (93) waves to the crowd following the Patriots' victory over the Miami Dolphins in Foxboro, Mass., on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/ Robert E. Klein)

New England Patriots' Richard Seymour reacts after sacking New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre during the second quarter in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
55 / 56

New England Patriots' Richard Seymour reacts after sacking New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre during the second quarter in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Julie Jacobson
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gets a water bucket dumped on his head by Rodney Harrison (37) and Richard Seymour as teammates Corey Dillon (28), offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, and Tully Banta-Cain (48) look on during the final seconds of the Patriots' 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. The win gave the Patriots 19 wins in a row. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
56 / 56

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gets a water bucket dumped on his head by Rodney Harrison (37) and Richard Seymour as teammates Corey Dillon (28), offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, and Tully Banta-Cain (48) look on during the final seconds of the Patriots' 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. The win gave the Patriots 19 wins in a row. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

4) Richard Seymour, defensive lineman, retired

Seymour was McGinest's teammate from 2001 to '05 with the New England Patriots.

Seymour was one of the most mature rookies I had ever seen, from a mental standpoint. At 6-foot-6, 317 pounds, Seymour was a true defensive end in our scheme, but he could also play defensive tackle with no problem. He was on the field no matter what package we played. He was great at making adjustments; when one pass-rush move didn't work, he used another from his repertoire. And for a big man, he could sure move. His explosive get-off and violent hands made it nearly impossible for linemen to block him in the passing game or against the run. Handling double teams easily, he'd just manhandle his opponents; we called him "the Hulk." Seriously, it felt like this scene at times. It's rare when a player has ALL of these qualities, and it's why Seymour made seven trips to the Pro Bowl, earned three first-team All-Pro selections and won three Super Bowls.

Seymour was a little brother to me when he came into the league, and he still is; we bonded instantly. More than just a teammate, we spent plenty of offseasons together training and hanging out with our families.

joe_thomas_ap_photo
AP Photo/David Richard

3) Joe Thomas, offensive tackle, retired

Thomas was McGinest's teammate from 2007 to '08 with the Cleveland Browns.

Left tackles are usually really physical or technical, and it's rare to find a guy who's both. Joe Thomas was just that. The Browns great had excellent hands, feet and body awareness, but more importantly, he was so calculated in the way he prepared. Thomas had the ability to break down and understand the strengths and weaknesses of the different pass rushers he faced. As a true student of the game, he knew what his opponent was going to do before he crossed the line. I also really enjoyed working on my pass-rush drills against him, because he truly was the best competition. I constantly had a live look of what I would get in the game.

Longevity is so important and tough to obtain in this league, and Thomas was one of the best. He recorded over 10,000 consecutive snaps during his career and did it with a lot of different quarterbacks. A lot of people don't give him credit for the latter, but Thomas had to constantly make adjustments based on who was under center. Think about that. Some QBs sit in the pocket while others get the ball out quickly, and there are those who escape the pocket and throw on the run. According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas allowed just 31 sacks on 6,685 pass-blocking snaps in his career. Thomas, a future Hall of Famer, was the ultimate protector.

ty_law_watermarked

2) Ty Law, cornerback, Hall of Famer

Law was McGinest's teammate from 1995 to 2004 with the New England Patriots.

Introducing Mr. Take Away Your Best Receiver. That was Ty Law. He wanted the challenge of facing the very best receiver, whether it was within the game plan or not. He was strong at the line of scrimmage, had great ball awareness and worked for everything he got. He did a lot of conditioning before, during and after practice, and he always wanted to hold up his end. I have no doubt that Ty Law was the best cornerback of his era; he led the NFL in interceptions twice and led the Patriots in INTs six times. Always attacking the ball, he became a receiver when the ball was in the air, often preventing the receiver from making a play.

But Law's best attribute was his confidence. No one could tell him he wasn't the best CB in the NFL or that he couldn't cover the league's top receiver. He thrived off those comments and could play man or zone extremely well, allowing him to play in a lot of systems if needed. With confidence through the roof and no fear, Law made one helluva career for himself.

mcginest_brady_sb_ds
Photo by David Silverman

1) Tom Brady, quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady was McGinest's teammate from 2000 to '05 with the New England Patriots

I've known Brady a long time, and there's not much I haven't already said. His competitive nature, work ethic and ability to perform at the highest level in the most pressure-packed situations are why he's considered the best to ever play our game. It's why he's won three league MVP awards. It's why he's won SIX Lombardi Trophies. It's why he's still playing at 42 years old (he'll turn 43 in August). The one thing I'll point out in this piece is that Brady can work in any system and with anyone. He's always been about the success of the team, so I can't wait to watch how this new chapter unfolds in Tampa. His competitive nature won't let him fail.

Follow Willie McGinest on Twitter @WillieMcGinest

NOTE: This article orginally appeared on NFL.com on June 15, 2020. Link to the original article can be found here.

