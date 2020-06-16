Tom Brady, Ty Law among Willie McGinest's top NFL teammates

4) Richard Seymour, defensive lineman, retired

Seymour was one of the most mature rookies I had ever seen, from a mental standpoint. At 6-foot-6, 317 pounds, Seymour was a true defensive end in our scheme, but he could also play defensive tackle with no problem. He was on the field no matter what package we played. He was great at making adjustments; when one pass-rush move didn't work, he used another from his repertoire. And for a big man, he could sure move. His explosive get-off and violent hands made it nearly impossible for linemen to block him in the passing game or against the run. Handling double teams easily, he'd just manhandle his opponents; we called him "the Hulk." Seriously, it felt like this scene at times. It's rare when a player has ALL of these qualities, and it's why Seymour made seven trips to the Pro Bowl, earned three first-team All-Pro selections and won three Super Bowls.