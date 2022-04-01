Trent Brown reveals reason why he re-signed in open letter to Patriots fans

Trent Brown has only played two seasons for the Patriots, but those experiences in 2018 and 2021 have him coming back for more.
The offensive lineman tested free agency this offseason, but ultimately decided to return to New England on a reported two-year deal, the team he's experienced the most success with.
In an open letter to Patriots fans, Brown explained his decision to re-sign and shared his goals for the season ahead:
Dear Patriot Nation,
It seems like for as long as I can remember I've been a Patriot. My high school team colors were the same red, white and blue, and in a unique way, being here has always felt like home. Through my first seven years in the league there's no doubt where I've enjoyed my time the most and has the most success. I couldn't have done that without you. You're more than fans to us, you're family. From Foxboro to Boston and all over Massachusetts, you provide us all with an energy that I don't think any of us could ever put into words coming out of that tunnel at Gillette, seeing you all out in the community, even seen how you support us online on social media. We all know free agency is a part of the business and we all hope to attain the most we can to support our families in a career that goes by all too fast. But what was most important to me was to be somewhere that felt like home, which is why I was grateful that the team and I could agree to terms that will solidify my return and get to the mission of winning more championships. I plan to make my next seven my best seven. And just like before, I need you to help me do it. That's the Patriot way. So you soon. Sincerely yours, TB77.
Brown had a breakout year in 2018 that helped New England along in its successful Super Bowl campaign, but injuries limited him in two seasons with the Raiders during the franchise's move from Oakland to Las Vegas.
After that, the versatile tackle returned to the Patriots as a free agent in 2021, starting nine games after his return from the IR.
The 28-year-old has gushed about New England's coaching staff, and looks forward to sticking around a little longer.