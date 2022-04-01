Trent Brown reveals reason why he re-signed in open letter to Patriots fans

It seems like for as long as I can remember I've been a Patriot. My high school team colors were the same red, white and blue, and in a unique way, being here has always felt like home. Through my first seven years in the league there's no doubt where I've enjoyed my time the most and has the most success. I couldn't have done that without you. You're more than fans to us, you're family. From Foxboro to Boston and all over Massachusetts, you provide us all with an energy that I don't think any of us could ever put into words coming out of that tunnel at Gillette, seeing you all out in the community, even seen how you support us online on social media. We all know free agency is a part of the business and we all hope to attain the most we can to support our families in a career that goes by all too fast. But what was most important to me was to be somewhere that felt like home, which is why I was grateful that the team and I could agree to terms that will solidify my return and get to the mission of winning more championships. I plan to make my next seven my best seven. And just like before, I need you to help me do it. That's the Patriot way. So you soon. Sincerely yours, TB77.