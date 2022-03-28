Trent Brown details how Dante Scarnecchia got 'best football' out of him

The longtime assistant retired in 2019 after 34 seasons with the Patriots, but a few years later, still is considered to be one of the best offensive line coaches in NFL history. Or, the best -- as Brown insisted to the hosts of "Pardon My Take" in an interview snippet he posted to Instagram on Monday.

"When I first got there [to New England], it was just the drill work. All his drill work translates over to the game, and then you do so much, and repetitively, and it's just second nature," Brown said, going on to tell a story about his first year with the Patriots.