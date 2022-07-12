Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Jul 12 | 01:45 PM - 11:59 PM

The Case for Robert Kraft

Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Bucko Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Mailbag: Adding pieces, looking ahead to camp

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Behind the scenes of the Patriots throwback jersey video shoot

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

Home Opener Sweepstakes

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots All Access: OTA Recap

Player 1-on-1 with Jalen Mills

Patriots Mailbag: Will second-year free agents make a jump?

Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in AFL, dies at 76

Jonnu Smith excited for second season with Pats and Mac

Throwing it 'Back to the Future': best reaction from Patriots jersey reveal

Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

With Training Camp fast approaching, Patriots fans are focusing their questions on all the details of the team's potential new-look defense this season.

Jul 12, 2022 at 10:26 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20220712-PUQA2-16x9

Another Mailbag week and more questions by worried fans about the Defense, in particular the D-Line and Linebackers stopping the run. Truth is that the Pats, in losing Hightower this year, lose their defensive quarterback, which, by my math, makes that our two QB's leaving us over the past three seasons. The brass saw it coming and have responded with free agents and draft picks and have done a better than average job in doing so. Still, it goes without saying, that losing Brady and Hightower causes problems. Hightower was a freak, really. Both fast and strong, he not only ran the D, but, like a true Hall of Famer, made his biggest plays at Big-Papi-like moments. I will never forget how he single-handedly stopped Beast Mode at the three, or his sack of Matt Ryan. At improbable moments against impossible odds the greatest make historic plays. I think it best that Pat fans remember that Hightower rose through the ranks to greatness. Be patient, all. My question is this: who among the core of linebackers most reminds you of Hightower when he was a young Patriot learning his craft? -Peter Primiano

Certainly, Hightower will be missed for a variety of reasons, though I do think it's a bit weird we haven't heard anything from him this offseason, no mention of retirement nor any free agent visits, not to mention anything about him potentially coming back to New England. Simply put, there's no one like Dont'a Hightower on the roster, with his physicality, smarts and experience. If I had to pick someone it would probably be Anfernee Jennings just because he's the only member of the linebacker group that seems to have the size and potential to play a variable role like Hightower did, playing inside, off-the-ball on early downs, then shifting to the edge or becoming a pass rusher when needed. Hightower could do it all at a high level. Jennings flashed some of that potential in 2020 but a lost 2021 season leaves some obvious question marks with him as well. -Mike Dussault

With Josh in Vegas and No announced replacement. Who sits with Mac while the D is on the field? I believe it will be Joe Judge with Matt P working with the o-line and BB overseeing everyone in all three phases. -Rick Ball

We should get some clarity on this as the summer and preseason progress, earlier in the spring I felt pretty sure that it would be Joe Judge attached to Mac's hip during the games like McDaniels was, with Patricia perhaps up top in the booth relaying plays, but also providing a bird's eye view on everything that's going on, whether he has to consult with BB, make observations about the OL or formulate the offensive counter punches. OTAs muddied that a bit and at least opened the door as I see it for Patricia to be on the sidelines making the playcalls, perhaps in direct conjunction with Judge. As always, Belichick should continue to do what he's always done, oversee it all and help out where and when he's needed with any of the position groups on the roster. Boil it down and I think the size and scope of Patricia's role is the biggest question. -Mike Dussault

After reading your article reporting how Matt Judon is more than prepared and wanted to happily take up the duties of both team leader and teacher it really calmed my nerves about who we had on the roster that could take on such a sizeable task willingly. What's your view on this subject and based on what you have heard from players and coaches in New England and Baltimore about what we can expect from last season's team defensive MVP Matt Judon in the team leadership slash teacher departments? -Marc Saez

This young position group really needs to lean on Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley for their leadership and experience at edge and off-the-ball linebacker respectively. Obviously, the last two years should've provided some of that already, with young players like Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Ronnie Perkins learning behind the scenes from such veterans as Hightower, Collins and Van Noy. But now, with those players gone, it's time to step up for everyone, from the young vets to the newbies, more will be required of everyone with what will largely be a new-look second level of the defense. -Mike Dussault

The second-best pass defender on any team is your edge rusher who can pressure the quarterback. Teams figured out how to stop Judon late last season. Is there anyone else that can step up and provide that pressure if a similar situation happens with Judon this year? -Kent Drake

It's really what I see as one of the key questions facing the 2022 Patriots this season and I'm surprised "pass rush" isn't one of the bigger storylines this offseason that people are concerned about. Usually it's close to the top. I feel good about a bounce-back from Judon in 2022 that more closely resembles his early 2021, and it will certainly help to have Christian Barmore drawing pass rush attention from the interior, but finding third and fourth pieces that can take the focus off Judon and Barmore will be a key thing to watch for during August. With teams making sure to block those two players, there should be plenty of one-on-one opportunities elsewhere and the Pariots defense must exploit those matchups. While we can also talk about the run defense and how well the big uglies can hold up along the line, I still think today's game is won or lost in the passing game and if the Patriots front can't effectively disrupt the variety of quarterbacks they're due to face, it won't really matter how good they are at stopping the run. ­-Mike Dussault

I don't see enough credit going to Bill as far as some of the defensive pieces. Perkins came out of college highly touted as did Uche, yes they haven't produced it on the field yet but I agree it's time to see what they have, same with McMillan. Why do you have trepidation about these guys? -James Blanchard

I don't know if trepidation is the right word, there's always some excitement when you think young, high-round picks are going to get a shot to show what they can do, but there is the fear of the unknown, because if one or two players don't emerge this season as key playmakers it could be really bad for the defense. That also extends beyond the linebackers and into the secondary. Overall, it's a new mix in the middle and on the wings of the defense, while the front and back ends are manned by vets. I'm excited to see how it all plays out in a couple weeks and how the coaching staff puts it all together. But no question, there's some significant uncertainty. -Mike Dussault

I am especially interested in our cornerbacks, and the veterans Jalen Mills and Malcolm Butler. Will Jalen Mills be the second corner as he was last year, and will he take a leap, or continue to be an average and serviceable second stringer? -Patrick Jones

I think Mills is a more solid piece than some give him credit for, but as mentioned above, cornerback is another very interesting position to watch in August. Terrance Mitchell is probably underrated in many eyes as well, he's been playing some really good football the last couple seasons and makes a lot of plays on the ball. Does Butler still have it after a year off? It's a huge question, but between that veteran trio I think there's at least a solid baseline to start with. Now, the question becomes can the rookie Joneses push for playing time? What does Shaun Wade have as he enters his second year? The fluidity of the defense makes things a bit tough to read, but the two starting outside cornerback spots should be a fairly wide open competition, with Mills having the inside track at one spot. -Mike Dussault

Bill has always been willing to go after high level talent, but almost always with the caveat that it's on relatively team friendly terms. Some examples, trading a 4th for Moss while forcing him to restructure his deal, trading a 1st for Cooks while still on his rookie deal, trading a 2nd for Corey Dillon on the back end of his contract. Even the Revis deal was the most team friendly deal Revis has ever agreed to play for. I have no doubt Bill still goes talent hunting on the right terms. But my fear is that the market for "tier 1" players has exploded and become too competitive to the point where team friendly deals are just not available in the same way. Bill might never pull the trigger if he feels the price is too high, especially for pass catchers, and we end up grinding out Mac's rookie contract with decent, high-floor but low-ceiling players like and squander Mac's rookie deal SB window. Do you think Bill will eventually target a top tier player? Or do you think we are doomed spending at the top of the mid tier market for guys like Agholar and Jonnu Smith? -Zach Lodge

I think a lot of it is also on Mac, because many of those team-friendly deals were possible because players knew less money would still mean more exposure and the chance to play for a championship. Belichick's mojo alone is definitely worth something, plenty of free agents over the last two seasons have mentioned the chance to play for the greatest coach of all time as a selling point even without Tom Brady in town, but a quality quarterback could put them over the top. If Mac makes strides this season, gets the Pats back into the playoffs despite plenty of doubters out there, I think free agent weapons will be even more attracted to the Patriots, and with some turnover likely at the receiver spot next offseason and some significant money to spend, the Pats could be in the mix for one of those top-tier weapons next season to take things to the next level. -Mike Dussault

Who do you think is a lock for the 53-man roster out of all of the rookies the Patriots have drafted and signed? I could see Thornton Strange and the Jones duo as locks but what about everyone else? -Alex Sims

It's hard not to see the first six picks, all made in the first four rounds, making the 53-man roster. This includes Strange, Thornton, both Joneses, Pierre Strong and Bailey Zappe. You can pretty easily find those roster spots from players who departed, like Karras and Mason, Gunner, J.C. Jackson and Jarrett Stidham. However, I also think Kevin Harris and the late-round offensive linemen, if they can get on the field, have significant potential as well. I am not sure Strong or Zappe would make it through to the practice squad, and I'd expect both to get a lot of reps in the preseason. Hence, if they play well, they'll only raise the potential of another team swooping in and grabbing them. -Mike Dussault

For me the defense will be what makes or breaks this team this season. While CB is probably the most obvious concern, I am curious about the D-Line. Hopefully, in training camp someone will step up at DT. If Pats could make a trade or sign someone to address DE or DT, which position needs to be addressed most and are there any players being talked about on the trade market that would be a potential fit? -Caleb Kittell

Trey Flowers gets plenty of attention and honestly I still think there's a spot for Dont'a Hightower even if it's more of an evolving role on the edge. Inside, the Pats have to be hoping that Lawrence Guy and Davon Godchaux are capable of carrying the load, especially against the run. Of course, Deatrich Wise will also be in the mix in that regard, as could Carl Davis as well. But after how the entire defense finished down the stretch last year, it's hard not have some concerns that what is largely the same group up front can right the ship and get back to a dominating level. Certainly, there's intrigue and potential with Barmore that helps. I was surprised only Sam Roberts was taken at the position and it came late on Day 3. Enabling the new linebackers to make plays will be a big key for the front. If this d-line can't keep them clean, it will be hard for the new faces at linebacker and cornerback to succeed. -Mike Dussault

Related Links

Related Content

news

Patriots Mailbag: Adding pieces, looking ahead to camp

With Training Camp just a few weeks away, there are plenty of questions about the roster and overall depth in this week's mailbag.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Will second-year free agents make a jump?

As the long summer void begins, Patriots fans are wondering which new faces might take a big step forward in 2022.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Which positions improved, charting camp competition and more

With a little more than a month to go before camp, this week's mailbag looks at some of spots where competition will be fierce.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Minicamp foreshadows a competitive Training Camp

With offseason team activities in the rearview mirror, Patriots fans are wondering what we learned this spring and how the team might come together in Training Camp.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

With minicamp set to kick off in Foxborough this week's mailbag is full of questions regarding the roster and rookies.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions

Patriots fans are wondering how things are coming together during open OTA practices and what positions are cause for concern at this stage.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

The Patriots coaching staff remains a huge topic of conversation in this week's mailbag.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

In this week's mailbag, fans have questions about the entire roster, including the coaching staff.

news

Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

With the draft in the rearview mirror, Patriots fans are wondering how the roster is going to change in the coming weeks leading up to training camp.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Breaking down the draft

This week's mailbag is all about the draft and fans are trying to assess how the new pieces will fit.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

In this week's mailbag, fans have loads of questions about the upcoming draft, as well as what we can expect from several notable Patriots veterans who are back for the 2022 season.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

The Case for Robert Kraft

Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

Robert Kraft wishes Boston Renegades luck in pursuit of 7th Women's Football Alliance title

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Best of David Andrew's Mic'd Up

Listen to some of David Andrews' best mic'd up moments from the 2021 Patriots season at Gillette Stadium.

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Following Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones' football journey, from being an undrafted free agent in New England to becoming a Super Bowl champion.

How can Patriots improve in '22 season? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" discuss how can New England Patriots can improve in 2022 season.

Do Your Life: John Hannah

Get an inside look into Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots Hall of Famer, John Hannah and see what he has been up to since his historic run in New England.

Behind the scenes of the Patriots throwback jersey video shoot

An exclusive look at the Patriots 2022 Back to the Future themed throwback jersey video. Go behind the scenes with David Andrews, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Slater and Matthew Judon as they help unveil New England's red alternate uniform.

Jonnu Smith shares biggest focus heading into '22 season

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith wakes up with "GMFB" to look forward to the '22 season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising