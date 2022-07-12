Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

After reading your article reporting how Matt Judon is more than prepared and wanted to happily take up the duties of both team leader and teacher it really calmed my nerves about who we had on the roster that could take on such a sizeable task willingly. What's your view on this subject and based on what you have heard from players and coaches in New England and Baltimore about what we can expect from last season's team defensive MVP Matt Judon in the team leadership slash teacher departments? -Marc Saez

This young position group really needs to lean on Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley for their leadership and experience at edge and off-the-ball linebacker respectively. Obviously, the last two years should've provided some of that already, with young players like Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Ronnie Perkins learning behind the scenes from such veterans as Hightower, Collins and Van Noy. But now, with those players gone, it's time to step up for everyone, from the young vets to the newbies, more will be required of everyone with what will largely be a new-look second level of the defense. -Mike Dussault

The second-best pass defender on any team is your edge rusher who can pressure the quarterback. Teams figured out how to stop Judon late last season. Is there anyone else that can step up and provide that pressure if a similar situation happens with Judon this year? -Kent Drake

It's really what I see as one of the key questions facing the 2022 Patriots this season and I'm surprised "pass rush" isn't one of the bigger storylines this offseason that people are concerned about. Usually it's close to the top. I feel good about a bounce-back from Judon in 2022 that more closely resembles his early 2021, and it will certainly help to have Christian Barmore drawing pass rush attention from the interior, but finding third and fourth pieces that can take the focus off Judon and Barmore will be a key thing to watch for during August. With teams making sure to block those two players, there should be plenty of one-on-one opportunities elsewhere and the Pariots defense must exploit those matchups. While we can also talk about the run defense and how well the big uglies can hold up along the line, I still think today's game is won or lost in the passing game and if the Patriots front can't effectively disrupt the variety of quarterbacks they're due to face, it won't really matter how good they are at stopping the run. ­-Mike Dussault

I don't see enough credit going to Bill as far as some of the defensive pieces. Perkins came out of college highly touted as did Uche, yes they haven't produced it on the field yet but I agree it's time to see what they have, same with McMillan. Why do you have trepidation about these guys? -James Blanchard

I don't know if trepidation is the right word, there's always some excitement when you think young, high-round picks are going to get a shot to show what they can do, but there is the fear of the unknown, because if one or two players don't emerge this season as key playmakers it could be really bad for the defense. That also extends beyond the linebackers and into the secondary. Overall, it's a new mix in the middle and on the wings of the defense, while the front and back ends are manned by vets. I'm excited to see how it all plays out in a couple weeks and how the coaching staff puts it all together. But no question, there's some significant uncertainty. -Mike Dussault

I am especially interested in our cornerbacks, and the veterans Jalen Mills and Malcolm Butler. Will Jalen Mills be the second corner as he was last year, and will he take a leap, or continue to be an average and serviceable second stringer? -Patrick Jones