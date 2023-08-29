Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking stock of the tackles, potential offensive and defensive roles

Why do you guys list Marte Mapu as a linebacker? It seems like he was a safety in college and played safety against the Titans. He doesn't have the body of an NFL linebacker. Maybe he eventually plays some LB on third down, but other than that, I don't see it. Have you seen him play a lot of LB in training camp practices, or is him playing LB something that you are just wishing for? -Hannah Johnson

Well, the first rule is that you should never put too much stock into the "unofficial depth chart" on Patriots.com. The second rule is one you're following and that's trust your eyes and yes, Mapu was a safety in college and from what I've seen he's been a safety thus far in the pros. I think we all generally get too carried about with the difference between linebackers and safeties these days. In fact, all of New England's safeties right now blur those lines on a snap-to-snap basis because all are comfortable moving down to the second level. If a "safety" drops down to the second level on a passing down does that make them a linebacker? Or just a strong safety who is covering a running back or tight end in that particular situation. For me, a linebacker plays early downs and isn't just out there to cover someone situationally, they're there to do what linebackers do, take on offensive linemen, defeat them and get to the ball carrier. I don't think we'll ever see Mapu doing that full time, like lining up next to Ja'Whaun Bentley on 1st-and-10 while the offense has heavy personnel on the field. That's just not the Patriots match-up defense.

Now, with all that said, I really like the traits Mapu showed in his preseason debut. His size, recognition and quick trigger all showed up to me like they did in his college tape. I don't need him to play linebacker but I'd love to see him emerge as an every down player who can seamlessly rotate to any number of spots depending on the situation. -Mike Dussault

When the Pats picked up Antowain Smith and Corey Dillon we had a decent o-line. Do you think Ezekiel Elliott will have much of an impact with our current o-line? -Thomas Clarke

We'll see who's out there Week 1. Because if you're asking me how I feel about running behind a Brown-Strange-Andrews-Onwenu-(fill in the blank), I'd feel pretty decent especially up the middle, even if it's a stopgap at right tackle. Now if that shifts to only Brown and Andrews out there with rookies and guys who are just arriving this week, I'm not feeling so great. The great mystery of the next two weeks will be who gets healthy and who is able to play against the Eagles. Of course, it will be a season-long process and I have to think with Adrian Klemm he'll be able to find a starting five and get them to play at a high level eventually. It's just a question of how quickly guys return and how quickly they can pull it all together. Even in the best of years, September could be a little scary for the blockers so I'd at least be ready for some inconsistency early no matter who's in there. -Mike Dussault

Do you think there is scope for Marcus Jones to be more than just a gadget Swiss Army knife? I feel there is too much of an athlete there to not have a featured role on either side of the ball. Thanks! - @ShawMellors

Gotta be honest, I'm not sure how big Marcus' role will be, at least at this point. He was in the mix at cornerback all summer, both as a slot and on the outside, and he had his ups and downs. I had thought he could take the starting slot role but I'm still not sure between him and Myles Bryant how that will play out. Neither have great height and that could be a matchup issues, but I like Jones' ability to mirror in man coverage. I think that's still a developing trait for him, but he has the quickness and speed to stick with receivers. They could start working behind the scenes on some offensive stuff for him, but from what we saw he's a punt returner and cornerback first and foremost. I believe he'll be in the mix on defense but I think it's going to be a process figuring out what the best configurations will be. ­-Mike Dussault

Hi Deuce. Which player do you see going from the initial 53 roster to IR with destination to return? -@MoeReese74

Tyquan Thornton seems like a pretty good candidate after being injured against the Packers in joint practices and then not returning. It's been an unfortunate summer for the Patriots' top two picks of 2022. Cole Strange got hurt the first day of pads and Thornton had a mostly quiet summer until starting to come on late and then getting hurt. I had high hopes for the strides both of them might take in their second seasons and it's obviously not too late but the clock is ticking for both of them to get on track and help this team like they're needed to. Calvin Anderson, Trey Flowers and Cody Davis could all find themselves moving to the PUP list that will cost them the first six games. Otherwise, it seems like most health-related issues for those who didn't start on PUP are headed in a positive direction. Riley Reiff could be a dark horse to potentially also get moved to IR after making the initial roster, depending on his health status. -Mike Dussault

Hi Deuce, which part of the defense has you the most confident and why? -@ClazzyClare