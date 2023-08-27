Analysis: Patriots Acquire OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. via Trade, Make First Wave of Roster Cuts

Wheatley's film shows a smooth athlete with good balance on the move in the running game. He worked combination blocks in zone schemes, second-level climbs, and made effective reach blocks when moving laterally to the line of scrimmage. This summer, Wheatley registered an outstanding 95.6 run-blocking grade, second among offensive linemen, and his tape backed up the high praise from Pro Football Focus in my eyes.

In pass protection, Wheatley allowed three quarterback pressures in 62 pass-blocking snaps, with all three pressures coming in Week 2 of the preseason. He's still a work in progress as a pass-blocker, sometimes exposing his chest by failing to establish first contact. But his recovery traits in his footwork and ability to create an anchor were sufficient.

Given what the Patriots are working with, Wheatley was a worthwhile flier on an ascending player who is probably their second-best run-blocking tackle immediately (behind Brown). Wheatley needs time to get up to speed in the system, but he offers more foot speed than veterans like McDermott and Reiff and is further along in his development than Sow.

Although it's lofty to expect him to catch on as quickly as the regular-season opener on Sept. 10 against the Eagles, Wheatley has real upside to push for a starting role down the line.

Thoughts on other Patriots roster cuts

The Patriots released 11 players on Sunday to bring the roster down to 78, with the 53-player limit deadline on the horizon (Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET). While understanding the sensitivity of roster cuts, most of these cuts weren't surprising and were predicted in roster projections.

However, the Patriots releasing veteran nose tackle Carl Davis was somewhat unexpected (although we had that in our final roster projection, too). Davis is a capable two-gapping nose tackle who played 276 and 219 snaps over the last two seasons. The Pats relied on Davis to clog running lanes in short-yardage situations and bigger fronts where they wanted to play Davon Godchaux at defensive end to load up against the run.

The most straightforward explanation is that waiver-eligible players like Sam Roberts, who stood out this preseason as a twitchy defensive end, will make the team, while Davis doesn't pass through waivers as a vested veteran. USFL find Jeremiah Pharms also put together decent tape this preseason as a run-stopper, and we wrote about both Roberts and Pharms as dark-horse candidates to make the 53-man roster last week.

A longer explanation is that the Patriots plan to play fewer snaps in two-gapping odd fronts this season, which potentially could stem from needing to play more split-safety coverage shells. As always, the front and the backend are connected, and without future Pats Hall of Famer Devin McCourty patrolling in center field, New England might need to transition to different coverages.

If the Patriots feature more two-high safety structures, such as quarters or cover-two schemes, then the defensive line might be one-gapping or playing a gap-and-a-half technique to "spill" runs to the perimeter rather than building a wall as a two-gapping front. If that's the case, more explosive upfield defenders such as Roberts and rookie Keion White make more sense in the scheme over two-gapping kings like Davis.

We'll need to see the Patriots play a regular season game before asserting that different front mechanics played a role in roster decisions, but it's one theory that comes to mind.