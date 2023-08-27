Patriots Acquire OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for RB Pierre Strong Jr.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have acquired OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for RB Pierre Strong Jr., pending both players passing physical examinations.

Wheatley Jr., 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Chicago Bears on June 18, 2021 out of Stony Brook. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder, spent the 2021 season on the Chicago practice squad. After being released by Chicago in the spring of 2022, he was signed by Las Vegas and went to camp with the Raiders before spending the majority of the season on the Cleveland practice squad. Wheatley Jr. began his college career at Michigan as a tight end before transferring to Stony Brook.