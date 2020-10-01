Unfiltered Notebook 10/1: Newton looks to put it all together vs. Chiefs

The Patriots offense will face a tough test this weekend in Kansas City, but this isn't the same offense that the Chiefs are used to and perhaps that gives New England a bit of an advantage. At the center of the new 2020 Pats attack is quarterback Cam Newton, who has done an admirable job through three games and could now hold the keys to knocking off the defending champs.

Complemented by a stable of running backs who have helped lead the Pats to the best rushing offense in the NFL, Newton will look to build on what the offense has established in the early going. A successful ground game can help them control the clock and limit the chances of an explosive offense like the Chiefs, but Newton stressed that it's about more than just trying to milk the clock.

"We just gotta play Patriot football, simple," said Newton on Thursday afternoon via WebEx. "If we do that - control the line of scrimmage, stick to the keys to win. We really can't just focus on something that we cannot control.

"We know we have to play complementary football throughout this game. I believe we're stacking practices upon practices and that gives us enough confidence going into the game on Sunday."

Confidence is one thing, but translating it to the field will be another. The Patriots know they must be prepared to counter the prolific Patrick Mahomes, who drew praise from Newton.

"He's changing the game," said Newton of Mahomes. "He's shined a light on the new wave of quarterbacks. It's just fun to watch. He has a lot of merit to what he does, it's not like he's just back there and it's an arcade game. Sometimes it looks like it, but he knows exactly what he's doing and how he's manipulating the defense."

As Mahomes continues to grow in his mastery of the Chiefs offense, Newton is on his own journey, learning the Patriots offense with the help of Josh McDaniels, who Newton praised for his attention to details.

"Every day is a new thing that I need to get better at," said Newton. "I'm just trying to command this offense as much as I possibly can."

It's not just getting the Patriots offense down for Newton, it's about gaining the confidence of his teammates and coaches that he knows what to do and can execute.

Through the three games, Newton has shown plenty of potential but now, against Kansas City, he'll need his best effort yet to put everything he's been learning over the last two months on full display.