Patriots Sign OL Jordan Roos to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mason Kinsey from the Practice Squad.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jordan Roos to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad.

Roos, 27, is a veteran of two NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The 6-foot-3, 302-pounder was released by Seattle on July 27, 2020, claimed off waivers by Las Vegas and released on prior to the start of the regular season. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Seattle out of Purdue in 2017. After seeing limited action as a rookie, Roos spent the entire 2018 season and began the 2019 season on the Seahawks practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster, appearing in seven regular-season games and two playoff contests as a reserve. Overall, he has played in 14 regular-season games and two postseason games.