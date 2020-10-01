Patriots Sign OL Jordan Roos to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mason Kinsey from the Practice Squad.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jordan Roos to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad.
Roos, 27, is a veteran of two NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The 6-foot-3, 302-pounder was released by Seattle on July 27, 2020, claimed off waivers by Las Vegas and released on prior to the start of the regular season. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Seattle out of Purdue in 2017. After seeing limited action as a rookie, Roos spent the entire 2018 season and began the 2019 season on the Seahawks practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster, appearing in seven regular-season games and two playoff contests as a reserve. Overall, he has played in 14 regular-season games and two postseason games.
Kinsey, 22 was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 8, 2020. The 5-foot-10, 198-pounder, originally signed with the Tennessee Titans on May 7, 2020, as a rookie free agent out of Berry College before being released on Sept. 5. Kinsey appeared in 43 games with 35 starts over four seasons at Berry and totaled 203 receptions for 3,343 yards and 50 touchdowns, all of which rank first in program history. He started all 11 games as a senior in 2019 and caught 65 passes for 1,221 yards and 16 touchdowns.