Unfiltered Notebook 11/13: Slater, Pats hungry for 'complete' game

It hasn't been the kind of start that Matthew Slater is used to in his 12 seasons with the Patriots, but the veteran captain has continued to tell the team to trust the process and with the belief that the results will come.

"I think it's important to encourage those guys to remain confident in themselves, remaining confident in our process to keep competing, to keep preparing the same way," said Slater of his message to younger players on the roster. "Don't shortchange the process. Adversity is a part of football, you're going to go through stretches where things don't go your way. But you can't totally reinvent who you are. There's certainly things you can improve upon, but you have to stick to your core principles as an organization, especially an organization like this."

After making strides in Buffalo and then finally breaking their losing streak against the Jets, Slater feels like the Patriots still have their best football in front of them.

"I think that we are gaining some confidence, we're encouraged with the progress we've made over the last couple of week," said Slater. "We feel like if we play the game the right way, we're going to give ourselves a chance to be competitive with anyone in this league. It's just a matter of us putting that together. I think we're hungry to prove that we can put together a complete game and play the game the right way."

Despite a tough season, that has posed challenges both personal and professional, on the field and off it, Slater embraced the adversity, hoping it would pay off down the line.

"No ones perfect, I think adversity's a great teacher," said Slater. "It can highlight areas that you're lacking in and hopefully build you up in those areas and build your character."

Now the Patriots look to inch back closer to a .500 record by taking on a 6-2 Ravens team with whom Slater has had plenty of memorable battles with over the years.

"To me this organization does everything the right way, starting in the front office and down through the coaching staff and the players," said Slater of the Ravens. "When do you think about the way football in my mind should be played, with physicality, with toughness, with commitment to each other and commitment to the process, I think Baltimore does that as well as anyone.