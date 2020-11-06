Unfiltered Notebook 11/6: Newton sees Pats ready to go vs. Jets

"Obviously me being in the system for as long as I've been in here, there's new things that you find out each and every day," said Newton. "There's no rest for the weary, so for me it doesn't matter if I pick up on one thing, there's still something else I feel like I can be better at and I do need to be better at.

"The thing I try to focus on is try to play as fast as possible and just try to react faster than the defense and I think Coach Josh [McDaniels] has assisted me along in that process as well as Coach Jed [Fisch]. We just keep doing that each and every day"

As Newton plows through the playbook the overall message for what the Patriots offense needs to do remains unchanged.

"We just got to do a better job of being more efficient on earlier downs and knowing what we have to do as an offense to play complementary football with the defense special-teams and things like that," said Newton. "All these keys have not changed since Week 1, we just got to do a better job of honing in and doing what's expected of us."

Now, Newton and the Patriots are locked in on the New York Jets, their second-straight road divisional game. The records might not be impressive, but the lights of Monday Night Football and the Patriots razor-thin playoff hopes will be enough to make this one of the biggest games of the season.

"Obviously in our situation right now, we can very well be 5-2 but the reality is we're 2-5," said Newton. "We don't expect our confidence to be shot by that because we know we're a better football team.