Unfiltered Notebook 11/7: O-line must lead the way vs. physical Jets front

The strength of the Patriots offense this season has been their rushing attack, led by a proven trio of interior offensive linemen in David Andrews, Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason. With Isaiah Wynn in his third season and Michael Onwenu quickly becoming a new versatile addition, the starting five will look to power the Pats to a win on Monday night against the Jets.

"As an offensive line, we're all sticking together, we're all working still," said Thuney of their mindset as the team endures a four-game losing streak. "It's a long season, it's not like anything has been decided yet or anything. We're still fighting, we're still working and sticking together. That's all we know how to do."

Onwenu has been a valuable addition. With Jermaine Eluemunor ending up on Injured Reserve, the rookie out of Michigan has stepped into the lineup at three different positions before settling in at right tackle the last two weeks.

"Kudos to him, shuffling between guard and tackle so frequently, digging into the playbook, understanding our offense," said Thuney of the rookie 6th-rounder. "Yeah, he's a really strong guy, he's physical and he plays really hard. Great addition to the room."

Onwenu and Mason had some impressive double team blocks in recent weeks, as the line continues to build chemistry.

"Chemistry is definitely very important, just getting the continuity going and flowing," said Mason. "Just building that camaraderie with all the guys."

Getting the run game going against Gregg Williams' versatile front will be a huge key for the offensive line. Opening up holes for the backs like Rex Burkhead could put the winless Jets on their heels early.

"Yeah, very physical," said Burkhead of the Jets defensive front. "Definitely have some size up front for sure. They could be multiple as well.

"They can get penetration in the backfield very quickly and we're gonna have to be on top of them from the get-go, start fast, play physical to control that and I think that's where we will have success if we can do that."

Thuney agreed with Burkhead's assessment.