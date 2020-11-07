Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Nov 06 - 12:00 AM | Mon Nov 09 - 05:55 PM

Coffee with the Coach: Getting ready for the Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/6: Newton sees Pats ready to go vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to break winless streak vs. winless Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

Belestrator: Preparing for the Versatile New York Defense

Week 9: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Analysis: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/2: 'We can turn this thing around'

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

What Went Wrong: Ball Security & Run Defense

Cam Newton 11/1: 'It's unacceptable - I have to protect the ball better'

Belichick 11/1: 'We just came up a little bit short'

Unfiltered Notebook 11/7: O-line must lead the way vs. physical Jets front

Nov 07, 2020 at 02:40 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

BB-110120_Silverman0835-copy
David Silverman/David Silverman

The strength of the Patriots offense this season has been their rushing attack, led by a proven trio of interior offensive linemen in David Andrews, Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason. With Isaiah Wynn in his third season and Michael Onwenu quickly becoming a new versatile addition, the starting five will look to power the Pats to a win on Monday night against the Jets.

"As an offensive line, we're all sticking together, we're all working still," said Thuney of their mindset as the team endures a four-game losing streak. "It's a long season, it's not like anything has been decided yet or anything. We're still fighting, we're still working and sticking together. That's all we know how to do."

Onwenu has been a valuable addition. With Jermaine Eluemunor ending up on Injured Reserve, the rookie out of Michigan has stepped into the lineup at three different positions before settling in at right tackle the last two weeks.

"Kudos to him, shuffling between guard and tackle so frequently, digging into the playbook, understanding our offense," said Thuney of the rookie 6th-rounder. "Yeah, he's a really strong guy, he's physical and he plays really hard. Great addition to the room."

Onwenu and Mason had some impressive double team blocks in recent weeks, as the line continues to build chemistry.

"Chemistry is definitely very important, just getting the continuity going and flowing," said Mason. "Just building that camaraderie with all the guys."

Getting the run game going against Gregg Williams' versatile front will be a huge key for the offensive line. Opening up holes for the backs like Rex Burkhead could put the winless Jets on their heels early.

"Yeah, very physical," said Burkhead of the Jets defensive front. "Definitely have some size up front for sure. They could be multiple as well.

"They can get penetration in the backfield very quickly and we're gonna have to be on top of them from the get-go, start fast, play physical to control that and I think that's where we will have success if we can do that."

Thuney agreed with Burkhead's assessment.

"They're a physical defense, they're strong, they're powerful, they have a lot of speed too, though," said Thuney. "They play hard and they play well together. It's going to be a really challenging front and it's going to take all of us for 60 minutes."

Practice Report

The Patriots were only missing N'Keal Harry (concussion) and J.J. Taylor (illness) at Saturday's final practice before Monday night's tilt against the Jets. Both were absent all week and are unlikely to play. Fortunately, Isaiah Wynn was present after being a late addition to Friday's practice report as DNP.

Missing just two players would usually be a pretty good thing, but the Patriots still have an extensive injury list and some real uncertainty as to who will be healthy enough to go, especially at the tight end position where both Ryan Izzo and Dalton Keene have been limited all week.

If Lawrence Guy and Carl Davis are able to go, it will be a big boost for the defensive front, who will now reportedly face Joe Flacco with Sam Darnold being downgraded to Doubftul on Saturday.

Webex Quotes of Note

Nick Thurman on moving up from the practice squad:

"The mantra about the league is just 'next man up.' I just always kept my mind on that. Whatever they put in front of me I attacked it and moved on. If they need me to play, just trying to be ready for the moment.

"I feel like once we get out there it's the same as playing your first varsity game, your first college game, at least that's what I took it as. The more that they called on me to step up and play for them, just trying to get a feel, trying to get a rhythm out there."

Shaq Mason on pulling as a guard:

"I love it, personally. I love pulling. Georgia Tech o-line, it's in my wheelhouse. I definitely love when those types of plays are called out."

Byron Cowart on the opportunity to see quality playing time in his second season:

"For me, it gives me confidence to know that my teammates and my coaches they believe in me and they know that I can go out there and do what I need to do to help the team. So it's definitely a confidence booster. I mean it's the NFL, it's my dream but to me it's like I got to keep going. Obviously we're not where we want to be as a team. I'm always trying to find ways to help the team, I was trying to find to ways to get better, to be that guy."

Related Content

news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/6: Newton sees Pats ready to go vs. Jets

The Patriots quarterback looks to lead the team to a needed divisional win over the Jets.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

The Patriots have hit on another 6th-rounder from Michigan, a throwback lineman who is already tossing NFL linebackers around.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

The Patriots get a needed day off to get healthy and prepare to turn the page to a Monday night showdown with the Jets.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

The Patriots offensive coordinator liked the progress of his quarterback and some second-year players against the Bills.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

The Patriots put the Bills loss to rest on Monday as they vowed to keep their focus on what they can control.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/30: Damien Harris ready to run

The second-year running back looks to put it all together against the Bills.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/29: Opportunity arrives for Jakobi Meyers

The second-year receiver will be needed in Buffalo as Patriots receiving core is getting pummeled by injuries.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/28: Pats eye divisional showdown with Bills

The Patriots returned to the practice field on Wednesday with their sights set on Buffalo.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/27: Pats looking to make practice execution into gameday reality

Josh McDaniels and his offensive staff look to the practice field to get their offense back on track.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/26: Pats take simple focus on improvement

After reviewing the game film from the 49ers, the Patriots were ready to move on to Buffalo.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/23: Edelman honed in on 49ers

The Patriots veteran receiver sets the standard for a young Patriots team looking to bounce back from two-straight losses.

Latest News

Unfiltered Notebook 11/7: O-line must lead the way vs. physical Jets front

Unfiltered Notebook 11/6: Newton sees Pats ready to go vs. Jets

Week 9: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Patriots, Revolution and Gulf Oil to host special Food4Vets distribution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Donna Fessler from Wellesley, Mass.

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/6

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to break winless streak vs. winless Jets

Patriots News Blitz 11/6: Getting the Pats on track

Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Patriots News Blitz 11/5: How will new additions fit?

Patriots Sign DL Ryan Glasgow and WR Donte Moncrief to the Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-trade deadline reaction

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/4

Analysis: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Patriots News Blitz 11/4: Taking stock after trade deadline

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/3

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Patriots News Blitz 11/3: Trade deadline day arrives

Advertising