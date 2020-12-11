Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

Quotes of Note

Mick Lombardi on N'Keal Harry's progress:

"The progress we're seeing any young players, especially N'Keal, as he starts to learn who he is and how to play the games at the NFL level, he understands his size, his ability to catch the football, and luckily the quarterback trusts him to catch the football and like you saw last night, go up and get it. As he starts to learn how to play and who he is playing against and how we can be effective on those certain players. It starts on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, before we get there Sunday, to really understand, this is how I'm going to attack, this is how I'm going to play."

Ivan Fears on his running backs' focus against heavy defensive boxes:

"I think they don't care about that. I think they look about it the other way, 'what's it take to win? What do we have to do to win?' Whatever our strengths are, that's what we got to put out there and we got to be able to get after people. Whatever it takes, we're gonna play the game, whatever it takes to win, that's the way they look at it."

Cam Achord on the value of good special teams players: