Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Dec 11 - 12:00 AM | Mon Dec 14 - 09:00 AM

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

What Went Wrong: Offense struggles to score in loss against the Rams

Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Rams

Press Pass: "When we play collectively, we give ourselves a great opportunity to win."

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Chargers

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

Dec 11, 2020 at 03:23 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Huddle_watermark

Patriots offensive coaches spoke with the media on Friday, a day after a disappointing end to their two-game road trip to Los Angeles. After the loss to the Rams, Bill Belichick affirmed that Cam Newton is the team's quarterback, quelling any discussion if Jarrett Stidham might be inserted for next week's divisional game against the Dolphins.

Josh McDainels echoed Belichick's support of Newton.

"Cam's certainly been the best option for us all year long since he earned the opportunity in training camp," said McDaniels via conference call. "Whenever the offense struggles I know the attention is always going to get turned to that position.

"Quarterback play is dependent on a lot of things to be done right and to be executed properly and the quarterback has to do his job but there's a lot of other people that go into doing that same thing and being a productive offensive unit."

As for Stidham, Belichick confirmed he's still an ascending player, something that has shown up in practice.

"Jarrett's done everything we've asked him to do and he's done everything that he can do, and I don't think you can ask any more than that," said Belichick on Friday morning via Webex.

"With Jarrett in particular, he has a good amount of reps against our defense every week," said quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch, adding that Stidham's processing speed has increased over the course of the season. "We'll continue to watch Jarrett grow and evolve and see what he can do with the opportunities that he does get when those opportunities present themselves."

For another week at least it appears Stidham's wait will continue as Newton prepares for a rematch against the team he led the Patriots to an opening day victory over.

"Cam works hard," said McDaniels. "Cam knows what we want to try to do to win. And right now there's a lot of things we can all do better. We've got to work hard and try to come back and have a good week of preparation and practice and see if we can't play better as a unit down in Miami and get this thing back on track."

Related Links

Tight ends making strides

With Ryan Izzo heading to Injured Reserve on Thursday, it thrust rookies Devin Asiasi (23 snaps) and Dalton Keene (31 snaps) into the fire against the Chargers. Tight ends coach Nick Caley likes the progress the duo has made, but still sees plenty of room for improvement.

"I thought overall Devin did a great job of preparing throughout the week," said Caley. "He's been working hard to put himself in a position to come and play a decent amount of snaps.

"He played a fairly clean game, obviously things we've got to improve on overall in general for him as well, but I thought he worked hard, he tried to play tough in the run game and do some different things that we had asked him to do throughout the week. He was locked in and had a good focus for 60 minutes. He was ready to go."

Keene played an even bigger role than Asiasi, as the two third-round picks are finally getting more game experience.

"Fundamentally, Dalton's taken a lot of pride in just playing with better pad level in the run game and working on his techniques," said Caley. "He's always ready to go, he works extremely hard. It's just continuous improvement from week-to-week is what I've seen in general. That's the focus continuing to move forward really."

It's been a challenging season on multiple levels, especially for two rookies who have both had stints on Injured Reserve, but Caley acknowledged the entire league is dealing with the same thing.

"I think certainly just across the league in general, it's probably a little more of an uphill climb for all rookies, just the lack of the off-season and preseason," said Caley. "Everybody's in the same boat and we're never gonna make excuses, we had to acclimate on the run a little bit sooner and grow up fast and that maturation project continues.

"Things are going to come up and the biggest thing is eliminating the repeated mistakes and I've been pleased with the growth from that standpoint."

Quotes of Note

Mick Lombardi on N'Keal Harry's progress:

"The progress we're seeing any young players, especially N'Keal, as he starts to learn who he is and how to play the games at the NFL level, he understands his size, his ability to catch the football, and luckily the quarterback trusts him to catch the football and like you saw last night, go up and get it. As he starts to learn how to play and who he is playing against and how we can be effective on those certain players. It starts on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, before we get there Sunday, to really understand, this is how I'm going to attack, this is how I'm going to play."

Ivan Fears on his running backs' focus against heavy defensive boxes:

"I think they don't care about that. I think they look about it the other way, 'what's it take to win? What do we have to do to win?' Whatever our strengths are, that's what we got to put out there and we got to be able to get after people. Whatever it takes, we're gonna play the game, whatever it takes to win, that's the way they look at it."

Cam Achord on the value of good special teams players:

"This group of guys, they've been consistent through the season. Jake's done a great job for us obviously placing the ball. Then, when you've got guys like Slater and Bethel and Cody that can run and really get down there and force the fair catch. A lot of times that goes unrecognized -- the hidden yardage when you're down there. It's probably the least talked about stat is the fair catch because if you're able to get guys down there to force the fair catch, that's hidden yards."

Related Content

news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/8: Dugger continues on rapid track

The Patriots rookie has started four-straight games and is making impressive progress for the defense.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

The Patriots shutdown corner will be a key matchup piece against the potent NFC foe.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/4: LA homecoming for Folk

Los Angeles native Nick Folk returns to his hometown for the first time after a decade-plus NFL career.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/3: Attitude and focus for Butler

Coming off one of the best games of his career, Adam Butler is trying his best to do it again.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/2: White leads buoyant running back group

The veteran running back was ready to step up against the Cardinals in the midst of a difficult season.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/1: Pats prep turns to Herbert, Bosa and Chargers

The Patriots will get a close-up look at two of the best young players in the conference this weekend in Los Angeles.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/30: Goal-line stand out 

The Patriots goal-line stand broke a season-long trend of poor first-half finishes and proved to be a valuable spark.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/27: Byrd ascending after year under Larry Fitzgerald

Using lessons learned under Larry Fitzgerald, Damiere Byrd is starting to put it all together for Patriots.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

The Patriots second-round pick has taken significant strides in his development over the last two weeks.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Two key Patriots from the 2000's take one step closer to induction in Canton.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/23: Pats captains stay resilient

A day after a disappointing loss the Patriots leaders preached staying focus on the short-term goal of getting the next win.

Latest News

Patriots Sign LB Jack Cichy to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/11

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Rams presented by CarMax

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Rams Stats from Week 14

Los Angeles Rams Postgame Quotes 12/10

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Rams

Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Activate TE Devin Asiasi to the 53-man Roster; Place TE Ryan Izzo on Injured Reserve

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Rams

Immeasurable impact: Why Devin McCourty deserves to be the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to slow down Rams again

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Robert Skirvin-Orr from Nashua, N.H.

Patriots Release LB Jack Cichy; Sign DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith Practice Squad

Advertising