Unfiltered Notebook 12/3: Attitude and focus for Butler

Adam Butler was hard to miss in last week's win over the Cardinals, 46 snaps was a season-high for him and he was productive, picking up his first sack of the season to go with three QB hits, two tackles-for-loss and a pass defense.

"I'm really trying to put last week to rest, just try to do my best to do it again," said Butler on Thursday afternoon, already fully locked on the Los Angeles Chargers.

With injuries hitting the defensive line, Butler, Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise stepped up and were instrumental in shutting down the Cardinals last week. Butler was especially disruptive, blowing up multiple plays before they even had a chance to get started.

"Adam did a good job for us with the penetration where he was able to get some pressure on the quarterback but also he created some space so we could have other guys work off of him and create some pressure, as well," said Bill Belichick after the game. "It was a productive game for him. He really helped us."

Next up is rookie Justin Herbert and a balanced attack that has big potential at all positions. Butler's quickness and relentless rush should play a key factor in the gameplan.

"We've gotta respect his ability to throw and we can't underestimate his ability to run," said Butler, stressing that corralling Herbert would be critical. "You know when you're rushing it's always your job to contain the quarterback that's the goal every week."

How can Butler have a repeat performance?