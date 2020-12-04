Unfiltered Notebook 12/4: LA homecoming for Folk

One week after kicking his second game-winning field goal of the season and being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season, Nick Folk will return home to play professionally in the city where he grew up for the first time.

"First NFL game back in LA, it'll be fun," said Folk, before adding, "I wish they could have fans, I wish my family could go. They'll all be watching from the couch I assume."

Folk attended high school at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, where he split time between the soccer and football team, eventually earning a scholarship to Arizona. Folk didn't think he would've made it to the NFL if not for his time at Notre Dame, where he was not only afforded some flexibility playing both sports, but also met his future kicking coach, Chris Sailer.

"I come to find out Notre Dame had a pretty rich tradition of kickers coming through there," said Folk, who chose Notre Dame to meet people and found himself at a place where special teams were taken seriously. "Luckily we could go to practice, I could take kicks at the beginning and then leave and go to soccer practice because that's what I want to do when I was younger, play soccer.

"I don't know if I would be here or play in the NFL if it wasn't for Notre Dame and kind of their philosophy and taking special teams seriously, kicking seriously, because if I couldn't have left practice early to go to soccer, I wouldn't have played football."