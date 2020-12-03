Patriots K Nick Folk Named Special Teams Player of the Week

Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Thu Dec 03 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Dec 03, 2020 at 09:27 AM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots K Nick Folk has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It is the sixth Player of the Week Award for Folk in his career and his second this season. He was also named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 9 for his performance in the Patriots victory over the New York Jets.

Folk successfully converted two extra point attempts and went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts, including a game-winning, 50-yarder as time expired, to propel New England to a three-point victory over Arizona. With his 51-yard field goal as time expired at the New York Jets (11/9) and the 50-yarder against the Cardinals at the buzzer, Folk became the first kicker in NFL history to convert multiple game-winning field goals of 50-plus yards as time expired in a single season.

