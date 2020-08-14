Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Webex Quotes of Note

"I think because of when we were able to do it in our career you try to cherish each and every one of those moments. Yesterday, being able to celebrate our 33rd birthday, being able to do that together, with the kids, with the wives, it makes it special. Because at the end of the day, this is my 12th year, this is Dev's 11th year, you don't know how many more training camps you're going to have where you're spending your birthday there. So I think you try to treasure those moments because you know as the days stack it's probably fewer and fewer moments as we're both on the back ends of our career. I do think each and every day we get a chance to come in the building together, whether it's talking trash to the offense together or eating breakfast or lunch, you try to make the most of the moments because you know they're dwindling away little by little."