Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Aug 19 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM
Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Training Camp Today: First team practice in pads

Training Camp Today: First team practice in pads

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/14, presented by Optum

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/14, presented by Optum

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training Camp Today: Day two of phase two

Training Camp Today: Day two of phase two

Camp Cast 8/13: Day 2 Practice Recap

Camp Cast 8/13: Day 2 Practice Recap

Training Camp Today: The Patriots are back!

Training Camp Today: The Patriots are back!

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Aug 19, 2020 at 01:52 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots WR Gunner Olszewski
David Silverman/New England Patriots
Patriots WR Gunner Olszewski

After two days in pads, the Patriots pulled back to shells on Wednesday but still featured plenty of competitive team periods. What has stood out from training camp thus far has been the involvement of all the players on the roster.

While many are focusing on the quarterback competition, the reps have been pretty fairly distributed across the roster, even at positions with more proven top-line talent.

"We want to try to give everybody an opportunity to get the basics, and we're really doing that at all the positions," said Bill Belichick, later acknowledging that eventually things will start to be narrowed down. "I mean, everybody's rotating through and we're trying to give everybody an opportunity to run the basic plays, get the basic fundamentals down. Yeah, of course at some point, we'll have to not equalize the reps – I mean, that's obvious – but we're not there now."

It has been remarkable how evenly the quarterback reps have been divided up and, while the three QBs jockey for position, it has an added benefit for the defense getting to see different skillsets.

"We have three great quarterbacks with all different styles of play," said defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr.. "That definitely helps us. We have to look out for all the attributes -- whether it's throwing ability, it's their quick release, their agility, whatever it is, it definitely helps us become a better team."

With all the rotation, the youth on the roster has been apparent. After significant veteran departures this offseason, younger leaders like Wise are stepping up and trying to get everyone on the same page as quickly as possible.

"It's the same for all of our young players, trying to get them to get down the basic fundamentals of their position, understand the basic things they have to do, and then we'll take it from there based on how that goes," said Belichick.

"It's a lot of young guys but we still have our leaders on our team -- the McCourty brothers, Guy, and myself and other guys, Adam Butler," said Wise. "We're still out there playing together teaching guys whatever they need to help move forward."

Gunning for a year-two jump

After fellow second-year receivers N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers spoke with the media on Tuesday, it was Gunner Olszewski's turn on Wednesday. Olszewski has had a strong start to camp, which included a nice catch in practice with Stephon Gilmore in coverage on him.

It's easy to see how much more comfortable Olszewski is this season after making the team as an undrafted cornerback out of Bemidji State last year.

"Year two's a lot more fun, you have an idea how every day's going to be," said Olszewski. "Being a rookie's tough, especially for our rookies this year not having the spring portion. I feel good, I know our whole rookie class from last year, we're all talking about it and we say, 'year two's a lot more fun, less thinking, just playing ball.'"

It may be more fun, but the wide receiver is keeping the focus that he had last summer and is willing to go wherever he's asked to play.

"I'm just excited every time I get in that huddle, whether it's slot receiver or outside receiver," said Olszewski. "I'll just do whatever the team needs me to do. All of our guys we are expected to be able to switch and move around from X to Z to F whatever it may be. It's just playing ball."

The biggest challenge to moving around though?

"You get to go against Stephon Gilmore, which is always fun," smiled Olszewski.

2500x1406-devin-ross-eja

Related Links

Ross confident and consistent early on

While Olszewski has made some notable grabs early on in camp, Devin Ross has done the same, making two impressive downfield catches in the two padded sessions. The 2019 practice squadder is making the most of his opportunities, crediting the virtual work in the spring for his fast start.

"Going back to our virtual meetings, that helped me a lot," said Ross. "Being able to learn everything, learn the whole scheme, and play fast. It's all coming together."

Ross might've been under most radars coming into training camp after joining the Patriots practice squad in October of 2019, but he proudly wears a chip on his shoulder as motivation and the results are showing up.

"My chip just comes from being undrafted and just for my family. Just growing up in the Los Angeles area, not always in good times, I want to do everything I can every day to represent my family well and make the Ross last name mean something more than it already does," said Ross. "I'm working for my family, not just myself."

Despite his draft status and three-year stint on NFL practice squads, Ross hasn't lost any confidence. He, along with fellow undrafted veterans Olszewski and Damiere Byrd, have been three of the most notable receivers in the early going of camp.

"Out of the huddle, I come to line every time with the mindset that no one can match me or cover me," said Ross. "That's just the mindset I've always come to the game with. I just want to be the best player I can so I come to the line with complete confidence."

After being told by his position coach Mick Lombardi that every rep is "like a pot of gold" has been playing like an angy leprechaun so far and it could pay off with a roster spot if he can continue to stay consistent.

Webex Quotes of Note

J.C. Jackson on what Cam Newton brings to the Patriots:

"He's got the juice every day. He's dancing, he's clapping guys up. I love Cam's energy, man. That's what we need."

Gunner Olszewski on the Def Leppard t-shirt that caused a stir this offseason:

"Def Leppard's awesome, that's all I'll say about that.

Devin Ross on having to run penalty laps as a football player:

"It's just all about discipline, you know? I feel like it's necessary, we gotta to be disciplined as players and as coaches. I feel like you gotta be disciplined and dingo everything right as much as possible. Because you're never too old to get disciplined, definitely not in my household I was never too old to get disciplined."

Related Content

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Some of the Patriots second-year players are looking to take a significant step forward to help boost the offense.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

It felt a lot more like August usually does as the Patriots held their first padded practice of the preseason.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Things got competitive at the third practice of the preseason as the team prepares to don pads next week.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Veterans Rex Burkhead and Shaq Mason were glad to finally get on the football field after a virtual offseason.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Pats veterans focus on consistency and stepping up their leadership as the team progresses toward on-field work.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

Patriots coaches make their 2020 media availability debut as the team marks their fifth day of training camp.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Three Patriots veterans check in virtually from a very different looking facility and training camp.
Unfiltered Notebook: Brady market clarity, captains come back
news

Unfiltered Notebook: Brady market clarity, captains come back

With the opening of the legal tampering period, here's where things stand with Tom Brady and other Patriots news.
Unfiltered Notebook 1/22: Offseason updates on Edelman, Bielema and McCourty
news

Unfiltered Notebook 1/22: Offseason updates on Edelman, Bielema and McCourty

Some updates on significant Patriots news during the Super Bowl bye week.
Unfiltered Notebook 1/5: Patriots close the book on 2019
news

Unfiltered Notebook 1/5: Patriots close the book on 2019

The Patriots players and coaches packed up the locker room and prepared to embark on an offseason filled with questions.
Unfiltered Notebook 1/2: Playoff business as usual for Brady, Belichick
news

Unfiltered Notebook 1/2: Playoff business as usual for Brady, Belichick

The coach and quarterback continue to ignore the noise and focus their energy on the Titans.

Latest News

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/19

Patriots News Blitz 8/19: QBs remain in the spotlight

Patriots News Blitz 8/19: QBs remain in the spotlight

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Patriots News Blitz 8/18: Let the contact begin

Patriots News Blitz 8/18: Let the contact begin

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis

Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Patriots News Blitz 8/17: Breaking down some camp battles

Patriots News Blitz 8/17: Breaking down some camp battles

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/14

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/14

Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?

Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Celebrate Devin and Jason McCourty's birthday: a look back at how the McCourtys have helped their community

Celebrate Devin and Jason McCourty's birthday: a look back at how the McCourtys have helped their community

Advertising