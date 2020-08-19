Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

After two days in pads, the Patriots pulled back to shells on Wednesday but still featured plenty of competitive team periods. What has stood out from training camp thus far has been the involvement of all the players on the roster.

While many are focusing on the quarterback competition, the reps have been pretty fairly distributed across the roster, even at positions with more proven top-line talent.

"We want to try to give everybody an opportunity to get the basics, and we're really doing that at all the positions," said Bill Belichick, later acknowledging that eventually things will start to be narrowed down. "I mean, everybody's rotating through and we're trying to give everybody an opportunity to run the basic plays, get the basic fundamentals down. Yeah, of course at some point, we'll have to not equalize the reps – I mean, that's obvious – but we're not there now."

It has been remarkable how evenly the quarterback reps have been divided up and, while the three QBs jockey for position, it has an added benefit for the defense getting to see different skillsets.

"We have three great quarterbacks with all different styles of play," said defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr.. "That definitely helps us. We have to look out for all the attributes -- whether it's throwing ability, it's their quick release, their agility, whatever it is, it definitely helps us become a better team."

With all the rotation, the youth on the roster has been apparent. After significant veteran departures this offseason, younger leaders like Wise are stepping up and trying to get everyone on the same page as quickly as possible.

"It's the same for all of our young players, trying to get them to get down the basic fundamentals of their position, understand the basic things they have to do, and then we'll take it from there based on how that goes," said Belichick.