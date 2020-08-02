Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

After Bill Belichick's video conference on Friday, it was some Patriots veteran's turn to speak with the media on Sunday and the multiple issues facing the 2020 season, both on and off the field, were at the forefront of the players minds.

Both Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater started off their calls with statements that they planned to continue to use their platforms to encourage positive social justice change.

"I feel like I can use my platform in a positive way this year," said Slater when discussing his decision to play football this season, while McCourty said, "The last couple years I've been big on off-the-field things and I think it's very important that I don't lose focus on that and that everyone around football doesn't lose focus on that."

McCourty also expressed his unhappiness with the NFL's handling of the opt-out deadline, which could be moved up to the middle of this coming week after originally being tied to the official signing of the deal.