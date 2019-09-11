Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Brady, Belichick focused on Dolphins

Brady Presser Points

Tom Brady spoke with reporters after his first practice with Antonio Brown but like his head coach was tight lipped about the new receiver. Brady was focused on the Dolphins and his team's struggles there.

"For one reason or another we've had struggles over a lot of years that even predate me, which is hard to say because I've been here a while," said Brady. "Five of our last six we've lost. I remember when finally beat them down there the first time I don't if it was'03 or '04 on a pass to Troy Brown. That was the first time in however many years. It's a challenging place to play."

One thing Brady did comment on was his sixth-round draft status that he shared with Brown. It's always been a motivating factor in Brady's career and he expanded why low-round and undrafted players often play with a chip on their shoulder.

"What they can't evaluate at the combine are probably things that might help you prolong your career. You learn different skill sets when you're not the top pick. If you can stick with it, you can keep filing away the things that make you successful as a player. Continuing to work at your skills. Continuous improvement. Hard work. Discipline. Sometimes I think the guys who are later picks develop those traits then you realize 'those really paid off for me. Let me keep doing those'. Sometimes it's a disadvantage when you're a high pick and everyone tells you how great you are all the time. You get more opportunity than everyone else. The things that are sustainable are hard work discipline, commitment."

Brady's biggest key to getting a win down in Miami? Communication.