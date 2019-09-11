Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Sep 09 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Mac Jones 9/8: 'It comes down to winning and having fun' 

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Remembering 9/11: Two Small Flags, One Big Moment

Bill Belichick 9/8: 'We'll be ready to go on Sunday'

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots Sign OL Marshall Newhouse; Announce Practice Squad Moves

Sep 11, 2019 at 12:16 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

newhouse-headshotAP_258672258935
AP Photo

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that they have signed free agent OL Marshall Newhouse to the 53-man roster and signed DBs Obi Melifonwu and Nate Brooks to the practice squad. In addition, New England has released OL Colby Gossett from the practice squad.

Newhouse, 30, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2010-13), Cincinnati Bengals (2014), New York Giants (2015-16), Oakland Raiders (2017), Buffalo Bills (2018) and Carolina Panthers (2018). The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (169th overall) by Green Bay in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Texas Christian. Newhouse has played both right and left tackle in 114 regular-season games with 72 starts and six postseason contests with three starts. Last season, Newhouse played in three games as a reserve for the Bills before being traded to the Panthers on Sept. 25, 2018. After joining Carolina, he appeared in 11 games with two starts at left tackle. Newhouse signed with the New Orleans Saints on May 22, 2019, and was released on Sept. 1, 2019.

Brooks, 23, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas with the Arizona Cardinals on May 10, 2019 and was released on Sept. 3. The 6-foot, 190-pounder was a four-year starter for North Texas and appeared in 48 games with 41 starts. Brooks totaled 193 tackles, 10 interceptions, 29 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He earned second-team All-Conference USA honors and was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award after totaling 67 tackles, six interceptions and 16 passes as a senior in 2018.

Melifonwu, 25, was released on Sept. 9 after being inactive for the season-opener vs. Pittsburgh. He was originally signed by the Patriots as a free agent on Nov. 6, 2018. The 6-foot, 224-pounder was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the second round (56th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Connecticut and began his rookie campaign on injured reserve before being activated to Oakland's 53-man roster on Nov. 4. He appeared in five games with one start and registered six tackles on defense and one on special teams before being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 15. Melifonwu's lone start for the Raiders came on Nov. 19, 2017, against the Patriots in Mexico City, where he made three tackles. He was placed on injured reserve by Oakland prior to the start of the 2018 season before being released on Oct. 23. He played in two games with the Patriots in 2018 in the regular season and one of the three postseason games.

Gossett, 24, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 2. The 6-foot-5, 331-pounder was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (213th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State. Gossett began his rookie season on the Vikings practice squad before being added to the Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster on Oct. 30, 2018. He played in five games with four starts for the Cardinals. He was released by Arizona on Sept. 1, 2019.

Related Content

news

Patriots sign defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed RB/WR Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. In addition, the Patriots placed WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve. The Patriots also signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots began signing players to the 16-man practice squad. 
news

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

The Patriots released 21 players, placed one on injured reserve, placed four players on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and two players on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Patriots also announced that they have acquired OL Yasir Durant in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Patriots Waive TE Kahale Warring

The Patriots announced that they have waived tight end Kahale Warring.
news

Patriots Acquire Rookie CB Shaun Wade in a Trade with Baltimore

The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired rookie CB Shaun Wade in a trade with Baltimore. 
news

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

The New England Patriots announced today that they have traded RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Patriots Claim TE Kahale Warring Off Waivers from Houston; Release Five Players; Place OL Marcus Martin on IR

The Patriots announced that they have claimed TE Kahale Warring off waivers from the Houston Texans. The Patriots also announced that they have released DB Malik Gant, LS Brian Khoury, LB Cassh Maluia, OL R.J. Prince and WR Devin Ross. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Marcus Martin on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Release TE Troy Fumagalli

The Patriots announced today that they have released TE Troy Fumagalli.
news

Patriots Release OL Jerald Hawkins

The New England Patriots announced that they have released OL Jerald Hawkins.
news

Patriots Release Three Players

The Patriots released D/TE Rashod Berry, WR Marvin Hall and TE David Wells.  
news

Patriots Sign DB Malik Gant; Release RB Tyler Gaffney

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Malik Gant. In addition, the Patriots released RB Tyler Gaffney. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

Patriots and Bank of America launch Community Captains program

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

Remembering 9/11: Two Small Flags, One Big Moment

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Six local non-profits selected for Community Captains partnership

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation President Josh Kraft and President of Bank of America Massachusetts Miceal Chamberlain, launched the Community Captains program at a luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 8. Six local nonprofit organizations were selected to participate in the program and will each receive $50,000, visits and resources from the Patriots and Bank of America as part of the two-year partnership.

Mac Jones 9/8: 'It comes down to winning and having fun' 

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Trent Brown on Mac Jones 9/8: 'He is intense'

Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Devin McCourty on his brother 9/8: 'Nobody is coming to my house in Dolphins gear' 

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

David Andrews 9/8: 'They are familiar with us and we are familiar with them' 

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy 9/8: 'We are excited to play an AFC East opponent' 

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising