Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive

Just a couple weeks after lamenting having to make a decision on undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor without seeing him in a game, Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears was happy with Taylor's debut on Sunday against the Dolphins.

The rookie chipped in four carries for 28 yards, including an impressive long of 11 yards, as well as one catch for four yards.

"The guy is really good player, good runner, he sort of fits into that mold, small backs like Sproles and those guys who have been very successful," said Fears on Wednesday, "but it really is early to begin to tag any kind of title on him or anything like that. I'll tell you what, we're really happy to have him out there, the guy is busting his butt to get it done."

For Taylor, Sunday was the culmination of a lifelong dream after navigating a near-impossible summer for an undrafted rookie.

"It felt really good," said Taylor on Wednesday afternoon via WebEx. "It's been a lifetime dream of mine to be able to play in the NFL and the first time was thrilling."

At 5'6", Taylor's size stands out but as detrimental as a lack of height can be, it can also help players like Taylor hide among the trees as he finds holes to squirt through.

"Let's put it this way, he plays hide and seek very well with the guys, he is hard to find," said Fears. "We love what he's doing."

After it initially looked like the Patriots would finally end a streak of 16 years with an undrafted rookie on their roster for opening day, Taylor made sure it extended to a 17th year, and earned his spot with an outstanding training camp.

"J.J. had a very productive training camp," said Fears. "After the first couple of days, he was quite on point, quite exciting, so we want to give him a chance."

"I was given an opportunity that most people don't get so I wasn't going to take it for granted," said Taylor of how he made it as an undrafted rookie this season. "The mindset was just to grind and embrace it."

Bill Belichick pointed out Taylor had been doing everything he possibly could but only time would tell how high his ceiling might be.